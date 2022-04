FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Fairmont Senior softball team is certainly a dedicated group of young ladies, each bringing their own story to the diamond. Audrey Tobesman has earned the title of captain as a junior, and the leadership role that it entails is not something she takes lightly, “I think it just shows me how responsibility I take on this year and even next year as a senior, what even more what it’ll add to it, but it feels good to be able to know my teammates trust me and that they have my back and I have theirs.”

