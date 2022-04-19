ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

WWE NXT 2.0 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from April 19

By Kevin Berge
Bleacher Report
 1 day ago

The talent of WWE NXT 2.0 is constantly looking to make an impact by competing at the highest level. The April 19 edition did not include a big match but it did have plenty with interesting potential. Santos Escobar has continued to make his case for an NXT North...

bleacherreport.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

WWE: New Report on Why Alexa Bliss is Off TV Again Emerges

Alexa Bliss hasn't been seen nor mentioned on WWE programming since her match at Elimination Chamber back in February. She was initially written off TV last year following the Extreme Rules pay-per-view in order to undergo and recover from surgery, and in January she was brought by appearing in therapy session vignettes. It looked like Bliss was going to have another character transformation, veering away from the supernatural character she had been developing since 2020. But when she wrestled at Elimination Chamber nothing about her presentation had been altered. According to Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp, that was a point of contention with her.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Monday Night RAW Results – New Champion Crowned, Cody Rhodes Vs. Kevin Owens, More

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE RAW Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY. – Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up on the USA Network with a video package showing the words between Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes on last week’s show, to hype their WrestleMania Backlash match. We’re now live from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York as Jimmy Smith welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Byron Saxton and WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler, who is replacing Corey Graves again this week as Graves is on his honeymoon with Carmella.
BUFFALO, NY
stillrealtous.com

Big Heel Turn Takes Place On WWE Raw, Tag Team Breaks Up

They say that anything can happen when you watch Monday Night Raw, and this week fans saw Sasha Banks and Naomi put the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles on the line against Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley. Unfortunately for Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan they weren’t able to capture...
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Gacy
Person
James Drake
Person
Joaquin Wilde
Popculture

WWE's Bianca Belair Details the Impact Triple H Has on Her Career (Exclusive)

Bianca Belair has quickly become one of the top Superstars in WWE, and she owes her success to Triple H. Last month, Triple H announced his retirement from WWE, and while he made an impact as a competitor, the future WWE Hall of Famer is also known for developing talent in NXT, where Belair got her start. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Belair, currently the Raw Women's Champion, detailed the impact Triple H has had on her career.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Triple Threat#Combat#Wwe Nxt 2 0#North American#Diamond Mine
Wrestling World

What are the WWE plans for Xia Li?

Numerous faces of NXT have passed in recent years to bestow their performances on the rings of the main roster, with various athletes who have also become true symbols of the main brand, such as Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch and many others. Over the last period,...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Triple H On WWE NXT Superstars Going To AEW

WWE Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development Paul “Triple H” Levesque says he’s happy for the former WWE NXT Superstars who went to AEW, if they have great gigs in their post-WWE careers. Triple H spoke with Chris Vannini of The Atlantic during WrestleMania...
WWE
International Business Times

Bray Wyatt's Absence From Pro Wrestling Explained By Insider

Since being released by WWE in the two-year span of budget cuts, Bray Wyatt is yet to make his pro-wrestling appearance anywhere and it very well could be because of how much he is asking for in return. Famed industry insider Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer posted an update regarding...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
WWE NXT
NewsBreak
Sports
Wrestling World

Alexa Bliss Reportedly Not Happy with Her Current WWE Status

According to various reports, Alexa Bliss is reportedly quite frustrated with the WWE Creative Team. Alexa Bliss is a former WWE Women’s Champion and she was at one time the most popular female star in the WWE. We saw Alexa compete in the Women’s Elimination Chamber Match that took place on the 19th of February.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Alexa Bliss Reportedly Unhappy With WWE Creative, Complains To Vince McMahon

Can you blame her? There are so many people on the WWE roster that it can be difficult to come up with something for everyone to do. Some of them have been around for a very long time and can often need something new to make things fresh. That makes sense in theory, but sometimes WWE can’t make it work. It seems to be the case again and one of the wrestlers isn’t pleased.
WWE
PWMania

WWE RAW Preview For Tonight (4/18)

WWE RAW will take place in Buffalo NY tonight with two championship matches and more. Becky Lynch is rumored to return tonight. She has been off RAW since losing the Women’s Championship to Bianca Belair at WrestleMania but she returned to working live events this past weekend. The following...
BUFFALO, NY
411mania.com

Jeremy’s WWE NXT Review 4.19.22

Hey yo, NXT boys, girls, non-binaries, and everyone in-between! It’s Tuesday evening, and that means it’s time for our latest episode of WWE NXT. Jeremy Thomas, here as ever to provide your live coverage of the show, and tonight we have four announced matches in Santos Escobar vs. Carmelo Hayes, Sarray vs. Tiffany Stratton, Natalya vs. Tatum Paxley, and Grayson Waller being murdered by vs. Sanga. Those are a bit lower profile bouts than we’ve had in recent weeks but I’m sure there’s still a lot that will be going on for us to enjoy (or “enjoy,” depending) such as the ongoing Joe Gacy and Bron Breakker feud, Lash Legend and Nikita Lyons hating each other and such. Plus you never know; we might get even more new names. Yay?
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Kurt Angle Reveals Who Surprised Him The Most At WrestleMania 38

Kurt Angle is certainly familiar with WrestleMania as he’s wrestled some of the biggest names on the Grandest Stage of Them All. Angle has been retired from in-ring competition for years now, but during a recent episode of the Kurt Angle Show he had high praise for Pat McAfee’s performance at WrestleMania 38.
WWE
Bleacher Report

AEW, NJPW Announce 1st-Ever Joint PPV Event; Forbidden Door to Be Held June 26

All Elite Wrestling and New Japan Pro-Wrestling are combining for their first-ever joint pay-per-view event, Forbidden Door, the two federations announced Wednesday. The event will take place June 26 at Chicago's United Center. In the United States and Canada, the PPV will be made available through cable and satellite providers...
CHICAGO, IL
Wrestling World

Smackdown: Roman Reigns comes out of his character

WWE held a live show last night in Erie, Pennsylvania, and among the athletes who performed was Roman Reigns who took a minute without the Tribal Chief character to talk to the WWE Universe. Roman Reigns has been unstoppable ever since his return and subsequent heel turn in 2020. At...
ERIE, PA
411mania.com

WWE News: SummerSlam Ticket Presale Codes, Randy Orton Photo Gallery, A Day in the Life of The Great Khali

– PWInsider reports that UNIVERSE is a new ticket presale code for SummerSlam. The ticket presale will be ongoing until tomorrow at 11:59 pm CST. Another ticket presale code was announced during WWE’s The Bump today for tomorrow’s SummerSlam 2021 ticket presale, which starts at 10:00 am EST. The ticket presale code for tomorrow (Apr. 21) is THEBUMP.
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy