WWE NXT 2.0 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from April 19

Hey yo, NXT boys, girls, non-binaries, and everyone in-between! It’s Tuesday evening, and that means it’s time for our latest episode of WWE NXT. Jeremy Thomas, here as ever to provide your live coverage of the show, and tonight we have four announced matches in Santos Escobar vs. Carmelo Hayes, Sarray vs. Tiffany Stratton, Natalya vs. Tatum Paxley, and Grayson Waller being murdered by vs. Sanga. Those are a bit lower profile bouts than we’ve had in recent weeks but I’m sure there’s still a lot that will be going on for us to enjoy (or “enjoy,” depending) such as the ongoing Joe Gacy and Bron Breakker feud, Lash Legend and Nikita Lyons hating each other and such. Plus you never know; we might get even more new names. Yay?

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO