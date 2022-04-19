ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Full field returns for Boston Marathon coming-out party

By JIMMY GOLEN
KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eZIIL_0fEAGBnj00
Boston Marathon A man carrying a picture of actor Will Smith runs behind Peres Jepchirchir, of Kenya, left, and Ababel Yeshaneh, of Ethiopia, during the 126th Boston Marathon in Natick, Mass, Monday, April 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Jennifer McDermott) (Jennifer McDermott)

BOSTON — (AP) — Fans dressed as unicorns. Bands playing music. Kids jumping on trampolines.

And the loudest Wellesley scream tunnel anyone can remember.

The Boston Marathon was back to a full field and back in the spring for the first time since 2019, and fans along the course threw a coming-out party for a region recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We were so glad that we were able to do it,” Boston Athletic Association President Tom Grilk said Tuesday, a day after Evans Chebet and Olympic champion Peres Jepchirchir broke the tape on Boylston Street. “It was Boston at its finest.”

Six months after its delayed, then canceled, then delayed again 125th edition, the world's oldest and most prestigious annual 26.2-mile race returned to its traditional Patriots' Day spot in the schedule — and the atmosphere was back as well.

Thick crowds lined the course through the eight cities and towns from Hopkinton to Boston's Back Bay.

One boy got a high-five from 2017 winner Edna Kiplagat. Other children blew bubbles and sat on their parents’ shoulders to get the best view. There was music, dancing and drummers.

One man egged on the women's leaders by chasing them with a giant cutout of Will Smith's head. Near the midway point at Wellesley College, the students kept up the “scream tunnel” tradition that had been muted six months ago by masks.

“It was loud out there,” Manuela Schar, who also won the smaller and socially distanced race in October, said on Tuesday. “It was a little bit louder and a little bit bigger. I needed it.”

The weekend, which coincided with the Boston Red Sox home opener, also included the regular 5K fun run and high school and professional miles, as it had been before the pandemic.

But the most welcome sight was the full, 28,000-runner field, led across the finish line by Chebet and then a back-and-forth women's duel over the last mile between Jepchirchir and Ethiopian Ababel Yeshaneh.

“Does everyone now believe we're back?” race director Dave McGillivray said Tuesday. “In October we were sort of back, and now we're really back. That performance yesterday was for the ages. It really was.”

BAA officials said on Tuesday that 25,314 participants crossed the start line in Hopkinton and 24,918 of them finished by the time the clocks were turned off at 5:35 p.m., a 98.4% finish rate.

There were 1,580 people who received medical assistance, 1,033 at the finish and 547 on the course. Fifty-five were admitted to emergency rooms at an area hospital.

McGillivray, who annually returns to the starting line and runs the course after the elite runners finish, finished in the dark — his 50th straight year running the race. Valerie Rogosheske, one of the eight runners in the first official women’s division in 1972, celebrated the 50th anniversary of her pioneering run and finished in 6:38:57.

Chris Nikic, the first athlete with Down Syndrome to complete an Ironman, finished in 5:38:51. Para athlete and advocate Adrianne Haslet, who was injured in the 2013 bombing, finished in 5:18:41.

Guinness World Record holder Jocelyn Rivas finished her 112th marathon in 4:40:47. Jacky Hunt-Broersma finished in 5:05:13, her 102nd marathon in 102 days.

Other notable finishers:

NASCAR driver Matt Kenseth (3:01:40); soccer player and “Survivor” contestant Ethan Zohn (5:02:44); “The Bachelor” star Matt James (3:49:38); “The Bachelorette” contestant Zac Clark (3:43:46); NCAA football and soccer player Sarah Fuller (5:50:59); former U.S. soccer player Kristine Lilly (3:54:42); Native Women Running founder and activist Verna Volker (5:49:47); and Paralympic medalist Melissa Stockwell (3:58:36).

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Fightful

Adam Windsor Passes Away At Age 41

"Royal Stud" Adam Windsor has passed away at age 41. Slam Wrestling reports that he passed away due to heart issues. Windsor trained at Dory Funk Jr.’s Funkin Conservatory. “So gutted to here yet another great guy has passed away that I had the pleasure of working with on Wrestle Aid ChampionShip in 2014 after losing Tony Banger Walsh recently to learn that Adam Windsor passed away this morning in Florida is so sad and are thought go out to his family and friends,” posted wrestler John Nursall. “Had the pleasure put him in a match his 1st home town match with Muscles Mansfield vs Old school Bob Barratt and Keith Myatt and what a great show they put on.”
WWE
CBS Boston

Hurley: By Excluding Don Orsillo From Jerry Remy Ceremony, Red Sox And NESN Make Ugly Error

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — NESN’s Tom Caron spoke to the Fenway Park crowd and the TV viewing audience from the Jerry Remy ceremony on Wednesday night, telling everybody that their relationship with Jerry Remy was very real. For 30 years, multiple generations of New England baseball fans welcomed Jerry into their living rooms every night. Caron said that those of us who only knew Remy from television actually knew him just as well as those who knew him in real life. And he was right. Yet, while those three to four hour nightly windows allowed us all to love Remy,...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, MA
City
Hopkinton, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
Boston

10 places to go hiking within an hour of Boston

These hiking destinations are all within 60 miles of the city. If you want to disappear into nature without traveling too far from the city, there are plenty of hiking destinations to choose from. Ahead, discover 10 hiking spots within 60 miles of Boston. Arnold Arboretum, Boston. Spy more than...
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Don Orsillo says Boston Red Sox, NESN told him video tribute for Jerry Remy ‘would no longer be needed’ ahead of ceremony Wednesday

The list of luminaries on hand to honor late Red Sox broadcaster Jerry Remy during a pregame ceremony at Fenway Park on Wednesday was long. But there was one notable absence. Don Orsillo, who was Remy’s NESN broadcast partner from 2001 to 2015, was not present, either in person or virtually. Orsillo, who now calls games on TV for the Padres, was calling San Diego’s game against Cincinnati and couldn’t attend the ceremony. As it turns out, Orsillo was originally asked to record a video tribute for Remy, then told by the Red Sox and NESN that it would be no longer be needed. Orsillo shared the sequence of events on Twitter late Wednesday night.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Kenseth
Person
Melissa Stockwell
Person
Kristine Lilly
Person
Sarah Fuller
Person
Edna Kiplagat
CBS Boston

Wild Brawl Erupts In Portland Sea Dogs Game

BOSTON (CBS) — Early-season baseball games in Maine can be chilly affairs. But things got heated in a hurry on Thursday night in Portland. In the bottom of the second inning, Sea Dogs designated hitter Tyreque Reed was hit on the hands on a pitch by Binghamton Rumble Ponies pitcher Marcel Renteria. As Reed made his way to first base, Renteria said something that Reed did not like. At that point, Reed made a break for the pitcher, delivering a heavy punch upon arrival. From there, a massive brawl broke out across the infield. I don’t know what the pitcher said to Boston...
BOSTON, MA
KRMG

Ty Gibbs wins races but is viewed as NASCAR's newest villain

TALLADEGA, Ala. — (AP) — First things first when it comes to Ty Gibbs and his latest controversy: Gibbs didn't want to waste any time removing his helmet as he and Sam Mayer argued at Martinsville Speedway. What started as some jawing between Xfinity Series rivals on pit...
KRMG

Ko, Hataoka share LA Open lead at demanding Wilshire CC

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Jin Young Ko had five back-nine birdies in a 7-under 64 at demanding Wilshire Country Club for a share of the second-round lead Friday with Nasa Hataoka in the DIO Implant LA Open. Five strokes behind first-round leader Alison Lee after a 71,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
11K+
Followers
63K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy