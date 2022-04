The Boston Celtics took down the Brooklyn Nets 114-107 at TD Garden on Wednesday, largely due to their suffocating defense. Nets forward Kevin Durant was off all night, going 4-for-17 from the field and led the game in turnovers (six), as he did in Game 1 of the series. He ended his night with 27 points thanks to his 20 free-throw attempts, but struggled to get anything past Boston’s No. 1 rated defense.

BOSTON, MA ・ 10 HOURS AGO