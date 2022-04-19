ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk County, MA

Earth Day fair aims to spread sustainability efforts throughout campus

Cover picture for the articleThe Suffolk Environmental Club and the Suffolk Sustainability Committee held an Earth Day Fair on April 19, giving students an opportunity to learn about sustainability and connect with local sustainable businesses. The fair aims to be educational for students and inform them of the opportunities available for them to...

