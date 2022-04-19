ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marvel's Avengers is adding Jane Foster, the Mighty Thor

By Kyle Campbell
 1 day ago
Everyone is still going wild over Jane Foster’s appearance in the new Thor: Love and Thunder teaser, and she’s popping up elsewhere too.

On Tuesday, Crystal Dynamics announced that Jane Foster, AKA The Mighty Thor, will be the next playable character in Marvel’s Avengers. Jane won’t make an appearance until Update 2.5, but Crystal Dynamics did hint at her ability set in Tuesday’s development update.

“Our hero designs are driven first and foremost by their core comic book identities,” Crystal Dynamics’ statement reads. “So, as a fellow wielder of Mjolnir, her suite of abilities will have a lot in common with the Odinson’s. However, she will also have elements that are distinctly Jane.”

It’ll likely be a while until Jane Foster debuts in Marvel’s Avengers, as Update 2.5 doesn’t have a release date yet. Heck, neither does Update 2.4, though Crystal Dynamics is targeting May for that patch.

It’s been a long, difficult road for Marvel’s Avengers. Even with additions like Spider-Man, the game didn’t pick up any steam and was still seen as a disappointment by publisher Square Enix.

Crystal Dynamics is also busy working on another Tomb Raider, which will utilize the jaw-droppingly technical powerhouse that is Unreal Engine 5.

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.

#Marvel Comics#Video Game#Marvel S Avengers#Crystal Dynamics#Mjolnir#Playavengers#Square Enix
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
