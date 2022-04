After taking two of three from the Red Sox at Fenway Park, the Blue Jays will head to Houston to face an Astros team who, like them, hasn’t hit their stride just yet. The Astros kicked off their season by taking three of four games on the road against the Los Angeles Angels and then they earned a split in Arizona with the Diamondbacks. Since then, Houston has dropped back-to-back three-game series against the Seattle Mariners and Angels.

