This commentary originally appeared in the Pennsylvania Capital-Star. More years ago than I really care to count, the children’s librarian in my little town in rural northwestern Connecticut, apparently tired of my endlessly renewing the same book over and over again, pressed a copy of “The White Mountains” by John Christopher into my eight-year-old hands. Mrs. Bullock was her name. […] The post What are book bans really about? appeared first on Colorado Newsline.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO