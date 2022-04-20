ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How chairman, Elections Board attorney say its members should be chosen

By Ben Anderson
The Times
The Times
 2 days ago
Hall County's elections board and staff are processing absentee ballots Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, in preparation for tabulating the large numbers on Election Day. - photo by Scott Rogers

Who should appoint the members who sit on the Hall County Board of Elections?

That is the question at the heart of a dispute between the county’s Board of Elections and its Board of Commissioners.

The BOC wants to change the way elections board members are selected, arguing that the process is unconstitutional and lacks voter representation. Board of Elections members have pushed back, decrying the efforts as “shenanigans” that would unduly expand commissioner authority.

At the Board of Elections meeting Tuesday afternoon, Chairman Tom Smiley explained the Board of Commissioners’ rationale for wanting to change the selection process.

“The fear is us being sued for being composed improperly, and that seems to be the driving force that was presented to me, members of this board and to the state delegation, that our present composition is unconstitutional,” Smiley said.

The meeting provided the occasion mainly for board members to hear a counterargument to that fear, crafted by their representing attorney.

Attorney Ken Jarrard presented his legal argument on behalf of the board, arguing that the matter of how members are appointed is a “state-wide issue and needs to be addressed at the state-wide level.”

Dozens of other Georgia counties have similar procedures for appointing elections board members, including nearby Franklin County. “You’re in good company because a lot of boards of elections throughout Georgia use the same model,” Jarrard said to board members.

And if the selection process is in fact unconstitutional, he added, “the issue is much bigger than Hall County,” and thus not fit to be adjudicated at the county level.

“I think that having a one-off ad hoc solution in every jurisdiction in the state of Georgia does not make as much sense as it would be for the General Assembly to get involved,” he said.

Board of Elections chairman Tom Smiley echoed Jarrard’s argument and called it “both scholarly and sound.”

“What Mr. Jarrard has done for us is to support exactly what I and some of this board were initially concerned about, and that was that this matter needed to be best addressed by the state legislature, or the legislative branch, not by the Hall County legal department,” he said.

He said he sent a letter in January to Attorney General Chris Carr “for his comment about this matter,” but he hasn’t heard back.

At the local level, he said he had a “very, very beneficial meeting” with Rep. Lee Hawkins, R-Gainesville.

In any case, he said, the legislative session is over and a decision must wait until the next legislative session in January 2023. “So we have some time to decide what we’re going to do,” he said.

The current selection process just makes sense, Jarrard said.

“I don’t think that’s accidental,” he said. “Who better to provide a check on electoral integrity of how local elections are run than individuals from two parties that are at least metaphorically in opposition. And so that is why these are created the way these are created, and I believe that is the better approach.”

Currently, the Democratic and Republican parties each appoint two board members, with no input from the county.

The Board of Commissioners want to join the decision-making process, selecting the members themselves from a list of seven nominees provided by each political party. The Board of Elections chairman is already appointed by the Board of Commissioners, and that would not change under the commissioners’ proposal.

The proposal would also impose term limits, limiting board members to two 4-year terms. The Board of Commissioners would have the power to remove a board member “for any reason” and fill any vacancy. Elections board members currently have no term limits, and they can be removed only “for cause, after notice and hearing,” according to the present statute.

