Parks Cracklin’ Cookoff

New Yorkers may scoff at the $14 price tag, but Bodega Park’s chopped cheese is… legit. Previously known as Black Hogg, this Silver Lake sandwich shop serves Peruvian breakfast burritos, bacon-egg-and-cheeses, bulgogi rolls, and a variety of coffee drinks. It’s not much of a bodega, per se (where is the random cat?), but sandwiches come out hot, fast, and are always served on great bread. Our favorite, of course, is the very expensive chopped cheese—it’s made with high-quality beef, American cheese, and so many onions, you may start to cry.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 26 DAYS AGO