LITTLETON, Colo. — Fireworks may have sparked a small grass fire at Jackass Hill Park in Littleton near South Santa Fe and Mineral Avenue, witnesses reported. South Metro Fire Rescue (SMFR) responded to the fire which was reported to be 20 feet by 20 feet around 9:45 p.m. Crews quickly got the flames under control and said that no structures were threatened and there were no injuries.

LITTLETON, CO ・ 28 DAYS AGO