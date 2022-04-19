ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Governor Hochul Updates New Yorkers on Late April Storm Causing Nearly 200,000 Power Outages Across the State

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWinter Weather Brought Heavy, Wet Snow Causing Power Outages and Difficult Travel Conditions in Several Upstate Regions. State's Emergency Operations Center Activated to Coordinate Requests for Assistance from Local Governments; Utility Crews Working to Assess Damages and Restore Outages in Hardest Hit Communities. At Peak, Approximately 195,000 Total Outages...

