Governor Hochul Updates New Yorkers on Late April Storm Causing Nearly 200,000 Power Outages Across the State

A spring nor'easter has already dropped at least a foot of snow on parts of New York and Pennsylvania, leading to power outages and closures of businesses and schools. Nearly 230,000 customers were without power in the Northeast on Tuesday afternoon. New York had the most outages at more than 171,000, while Pennsylvania had more than 42,000, according to PowerOutage.us. The numbers were falling as power was being restored.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO