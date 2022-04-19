Nick Feldman '22 is the Daily Local News’ 2021-22 Wrestler of the Year!

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Less than a year ago, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed Senate Bill 187 into law allowing college athletes to profit off their name, image, likeness. Now, NIL may be coming to high school athletes in Ohio. The Ohio High School Athletic Association is voting next month on a resolution that would […]
DEVILS LAKE - We now have the final invitations for the USA Shooting Junior Olympic National Championship match to be held at Hillsdale College, Michigan, from May 11-15, 2022.
From Devils Lake, Casia Steinhaus, age 16, has been invited to compete in both Air Rifle and Smallbore Rifle. Rachel Vaagen, age 13, is invited to compete in Air Rifle. They have trained here as members of both the Ramsey County 4H Shooting Sports and Lake Region Shooting...
The Beacon Journal is proud to announce the nominees for boys swimmer of the year. The winner will be announced at the Greater Akron High School Sports Awards live show on June 24 at Akron Civic Theatre. The show is produced with the support of Akron Children's Hospital and Meijer.
