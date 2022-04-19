Nick Feldman '22 is the Daily Local News’ 2021-22 Wrestler of the Year!

DEVILS LAKE - We now have the final invitations for the USA Shooting Junior Olympic National Championship match to be held at Hillsdale College, Michigan, from May 11-15, 2022. From Devils Lake, Casia Steinhaus, age 16, has been invited to compete in both Air Rifle and Smallbore Rifle. Rachel Vaagen, age 13, is invited to compete in Air Rifle. They have trained here as members of both the Ramsey County 4H Shooting Sports and Lake Region Shooting...

DEVILS LAKE, ND ・ 36 MINUTES AGO