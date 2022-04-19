ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minor league game time cut 20 minutes with pitch clocks

FOX Sports
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Minor league games averaged 2 hours, 39 minutes in the first three days with a pitch clock, down 20 minutes from the prior average this season. Major League Baseball said Tuesday that the 132...

www.foxsports.com

FanSided

5 Boston Red Sox who won’t be on the roster by May 1

Who on the Boston Red Sox current roster won’t be there on May 1?. Major League Baseball allowed teams to have 28-man rosters going into the 2022 season. On May 1, the roster sizes must be reduced to 26 men. With injuries and Covid-19 still a concern it will be interesting to see how the Red Sox proceed.
BOSTON, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-Cy Young winner announces his retirement

A former Cy Young Award winner has decided to call it a career. Jake Arrieta was a guest on Monday’s episode of Barstool Sports’ “Pardon My Take” podcast. In his interview, Arrieta told hosts Big Cat and PFT Commenter that he is done pitching. Big Cat...
MLB
numberfire.com

Alec Bohm back at third base for Phillies Monday

The Philadelphia Phillies will start Alec Bohm at third base for Monday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Bohm will start at third base and bat sixth against the Rockies while Johan Camargo takes a seat. Our models project Bohm, who has a $3,200 salary on FanDuel, to score 12.3 fantasy...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

How much do USFL players make? Breaking down the league's salary structure for 2022

One question was undoubtedly asked during the USFL's opening weekend: how much are these guys making, and how does it compare to the NFL?. Unlike the NFL, each USFL player is compensated the same amount. According to USFL News, each player on an active roster is paid $4,500 per game, which ends up being $45,000 for the season if a player remains on the active roster for the entire 10-game regular season. Players on the practice squad earn $1,500 per week, a $15,000 payout if a player remains on the practice squad for the entire regular season. Players were also given $600 per week during their team's four-week training camp.
NFL
KIRO 7 Seattle

Fried, Jansen mow down Dodgers as Braves stop LA streak, 3-1

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Max Fried looked right at home and Kenley Jansen was up to his old tricks on the Dodger Stadium mound. Fried opened with five perfect innings and Jansen closed for a save against his former team Tuesday night as the duo pitched the Atlanta Braves to a 3-1 victory over Los Angeles that snapped the Dodgers' seven-game winning streak.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Shohei Ohtani’s Performance Tonight

Shohei Ohtani can truly do it all. The Los Angeles Angels star dominated the Houston Astros in Wednesday night’s 6-0 victory. Perfect through five innings on the mound, he finished with 12 strikeouts over six scoreless innings. While Ohtani allowed one hit and one walk in the sixth, he...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Former College Football Star, NFL Linebacker Dead At 74

Former Miami (Ohio) and NFL linebacker Bob Babich passed away earlier this month, his alma mater confirmed today. Babich passed away at his home in Claremont, Calif. on April 3, according to the Miami (Ohio) football program. He was 74. The 1968 MAC Defensive Player of the Year, Babich was...
CLAREMONT, CA
Reuters

MLB roundup: Shohei Ohtani fans 12 as Angels blank Astros

April 21 - Shohei Ohtani carried a perfect game into the sixth inning and also played a central role with his bat in the first-inning uprising that keyed the visiting Los Angeles Angels' 6-0 victory over the Houston Astros on Wednesday. In the rubber match of a three-game series, Ohtani...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Cubs Sign RHP Luke Farrell to Minor League Deal

The Chicago Cubs continue to add to their long list of bullpen arms on Monday night with the signing of right-handed pitcher Luke Farrell to a minor league deal, according to Chris Hilburn-Trenkle of Baseball America. Farrell is a familiar face with the Cubs, entering his second stint with the...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Red Sox and Blue Jays square off in series rubber match

LINE: Blue Jays -118, Red Sox -101; over/under is 9 runs. BOTTOM LINE: Both the Boston Red Sox and the Toronto Blue Jays are looking for a series win with a victory on Thursday. Boston has a 3-2 record in home games and a 6-5 record overall. The Red Sox...
BOSTON, MA

