Trent Park improvements

NEW YORK -- A $70 million condo project is on hold on the Upper West Side because of one holdout tenant.Nejat Ozsu is the last tenant to refuse to leave his home.His one-bedroom apartment comes with a deck, and the rent is $3,300 a month.The landlord told "Inside Edition" the occupancy is illegal and that the tenant has been offered $30,000 to leave."That sounds like a pretty generous offer," "Inside Edition" senior correspondent Les Trent said."No, it's not a generous offer," Ozsu's lawyer said."You know people are looking at this story and many of them people are going to go, 'He's just holding out for a big payday,'" Trent said."I don't have a place to go," Ozsu said.A lawyer for Ozsu says the landlord is using bullying tactics like loud noise to force the tenant out.

UPPER WEST SIDE, NY ・ 28 MINUTES AGO