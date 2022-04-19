ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska City, NE

Arbor Day honoree, tree planter announced

By Dan Swanson
News Channel Nebraska
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEBRASKA CITY — A longtime Nebraska City couple has been chosen to be the 2022 Arbor Day Honorees by the Nebraska City Tourism & Commerce Arbor Day Committee. NCTC Director Amy Allgood announced the 2022 Arbor Day honoree as Dr. Dean and Keitha Thomson. Allgood: “They have been...

rivercountry.newschannelnebraska.com

