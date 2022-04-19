Arbor Day honoree, tree planter announced

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Ho-Chunk has taken an interest in Norfolk's Kensington building and is considering purchasing the historic building. Following the city's expressed interest in redeveloping the Kensington building back in January, one potential buyer has been working toward a potential deal. Ho-Chunk, the economic branch of the Winnebago tribe, is looking to convert the Kensington back into a hotel should they acquire the building, Ho-Chunk leaders said. While no purchase or official agreement has been made at this time, Norfolk Housing's executive director Gary Bretschneider says he sees a deal going through. Bretschneider expressed optimism about Ho-Chunk's potential offer and anticipates them going through with a deal.

