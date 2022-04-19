ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flandreau, SD

Flandreau Music Booster Carnival Friday

 3 days ago

The annual Flandreau Music Booster Carnival is scheduled for Friday,...

Free Music Friday: Ethan Hanson

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Singer/songwriter Ethan Hanson joined First News at Four for Free Music Friday on March 25, 2022. The New Braunfels native is a junior at Texas A&M University. Hanson began songwriting when his grandfather passed away. “I always thought about writing, but he was kind of like...
Spring Sheep workshop scheduled April 30

DEVILS LAKE -- North Dakota State University and the University of Minnesota Extension are teaming up with the Minnesota Lamb and Wool Producers (MLWP) to host a Spring Sheep Workshop in Stewartville, Minnesota, on April 30. “We are thrilled to provide a day of interactive discussion of sheep production-related topics for producers,” says...
Cranes taking downtown Sioux Falls to new heights

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Downtown Sioux Falls is busy with construction this spring as several major new projects are underway, but for the first time in Sioux Falls history, the bulk of that construction is happening vertically. The 10-story Cherapa two project will soon be one of the...
Flandreau, SD
Graham Tire Company: Spring tire care

Have you ever had one of those moments with your car? You’re driving along when suddenly the tire pressure light comes on, and something just doesn’t feel right… so you pull over to the side of the road, get out, and discover that you’ve got a tire that’s losing air and deflating fast! Well, Brittany was in that spot recently and immediately reached out to the guys at Graham Tire Company for help. Travis Hanson is the retail store manager at the Graham Tire Company in downtown Sioux Falls. And when Brittany’s tire went flat, she knew she could count on the guys at Graham Tire Company to get her back on the road again.
Riley Sweeney: Ferndale Summer of Fun and New Skatepark

KGMI’s Joe Teehan talks to Ferndale communications director Riley Sweeney about upcoming Summer of Fun events in Ferndale, Washington and putting the final touches on plans for a new skatepark. For more information on fun events happening there this summer, visit the City of Ferndale’s website.
