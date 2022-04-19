Flandreau Music Booster Carnival Friday

Have you ever had one of those moments with your car? You’re driving along when suddenly the tire pressure light comes on, and something just doesn’t feel right… so you pull over to the side of the road, get out, and discover that you’ve got a tire that’s losing air and deflating fast! Well, Brittany was in that spot recently and immediately reached out to the guys at Graham Tire Company for help. Travis Hanson is the retail store manager at the Graham Tire Company in downtown Sioux Falls. And when Brittany’s tire went flat, she knew she could count on the guys at Graham Tire Company to get her back on the road again.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO