Clark County Law Library increases in-person services beginning May 2

Christine Kosinksi: New residents of area will have inadequate roads and be unable to purchase insuranceIt's been coming since 2002, when Metro brought Oregon City lands into the urban growth boundary; the Park Place Concept Plan was then proposed to be a community of 1,576 homes with a central community square. In 2004, community meetings took place with the residents of Park Place and some from the Holly Lane neighborhood. The citizens were told that the "concept plan" is a vision, a way for the citizens to dream of the type of community and neighborhoods they value. The community named...

1 DAY AGO