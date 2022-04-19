Clark County Law Library increases in-person services beginning May 2

Clackamas County Circuit Judge Ann Lininger handed down a ruling in a long-running dispute over recreational access to the waters of Oswego Lake that could upend the status quo. Currently, members of the public are prohibited from swimming, boating or otherwise using the lake, including accessing the lake’s waters from...
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The County of El Paso is preparing to launch its third application cycle of the Healthy Food Financing Initiative. Each fiscal year, the HFFI program offers up to $500K in grants and $500K in low-interest loans to projects that increase the availability of healthy, affordable foods in underserved areas of the county.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - “Cheap when it’s slow, free when it’s busy = upside down & backwards.” That’s according to a presentation by Kansas City Public Works concerning parking at the River Market. Parking has been set at $1 an hour from 7 a.m....
Iowa, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Public Library announced that renovations at the Iowa branch will begin soon, and the library will move to a temporary location until renovations are complete. The Iowa Library will be closed starting Monday, March 28 as staff move into the temporary location. The...
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -Clark County officials are working to push a state law to seal or clear minor marijuana offenses for Nevadans. Clark County discussed the issue at the last Board of Commissioners meeting. According to officials, mass record-sealing must be done with a change to state law. “The...
Former Oregon Health Authority employee Marzieh Abedin was indicted Tuesday by a Marion County grand jury for allegedly embezzling nearly $1.5 million in federal COVID-19 funds intended to support the state’s vaccination effort. An arrest warrant affidavit from the Oregon Department of Justice agent who investigated the case said...
Oswego Lake belongs to the people. That’s according to Clackamas County Circuit Judge Ann Lininger, who ruled Tuesday that the body of water in the heart of the city of Lake Oswego is a public resource held by the state. The posh Portland suburb has long prohibited the public from splashing in the placid waters at the three lakeside parks accessible to anyone.
Officials hope allowing temporary camping will ease the burden placed on local lodging options.Hillsboro residents will likely start to see more RVs and modular buildings around construction sites starting this year, part of an effort by the city to support the large influx of construction workers. The Hillsboro City Council hopes that by amending the municipal code to allow temporary camping vehicles and shelters for construction workers, the move will ease the strain on the entire housing market. A city staff report noted that as an influx of new construction projects hits the area, local housing options are...
VANCOUVER, Wash. — This weekend a Vancouver family dentistry is offering up their services for free to fill the gap in care in their community. Gillespie Dentistry’s annual Smiles On Us event is happening this Saturday, April 23, from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. “We are a big...
PORTLAND, Oregon — Construction is underway for a new behavioral health resource center on Southwest Park Avenue in downtown Portland, and Multnomah County is getting a major infusion of federal money to help build it. The county heath department's behavioral health resource center is set to open this fall....
Christine Kosinksi: New residents of area will have inadequate roads and be unable to purchase insuranceIt's been coming since 2002, when Metro brought Oregon City lands into the urban growth boundary; the Park Place Concept Plan was then proposed to be a community of 1,576 homes with a central community square. In 2004, community meetings took place with the residents of Park Place and some from the Holly Lane neighborhood. The citizens were told that the "concept plan" is a vision, a way for the citizens to dream of the type of community and neighborhoods they value. The community named...
City policies to help renters may have backfired, causing rentals to disappear, a new report finds. After a period of confusion, a revised economic report confirms the loss of single-family, detached rental houses in Portland and the larger metropolitan region. If fact, the revised report says that nearly six times...
Comments / 0