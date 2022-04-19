ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

See who Bleacher Report thinks is the Jaguars worst draft pick of the past 5 years

By Zachary Huber
 1 day ago
The Jacksonville Jaguars have had their fair share of NFL draft picks that haven’t panned out.

Bleacher Report released its list of every NFL team’s worst draft pick over the last five seasons on Tuesday, and somehow Maurice Moton only managed to choose one for the Jags. He had quite a few options like CJ Henderson, K’Lavon Chaisson, Jawaan Taylor, Josh Oliver, Quincy Williams, and Taven Bryan.

Moton ultimately selected Henderson, though, because the Jaguars used the 2020 No. 9 overall pick on him. Here is his justification:

Henderson struggled in coverage through 10 games with the Jaguars, allowing five touchdowns and a passer rating of 110.2 or higher in both campaigns. He hasn’t fared any better in Carolina.

For the 2021 campaign, Henderson started in five out of 10 contests with the Panthers, giving up a 75.9 percent completion rate, two touchdowns and a 121.6 passer rating in coverage.

Carolina re-signed Donte Jackson, and 2021 first-rounder Jaycee Horn will return from a foot injury, which raises questions about Henderson’s role. Unless one of them makes a move to the slot position, the former top-10 pick from the 2020 class may need another change of scenery to play a significant number of snaps.

When considering the Jags just drafted Henderson in 2020, they could’ve given him more time for it all to come together. He was a star with the Florida Gators and did a great job of locking down whoever was viewed as the team’s biggest threat at receiver. However, Moton isn’t wrong about his listing because Henderson only was on the roster for about a season and a half.

It will be interesting to see how things go with Henderson with the Panthers, but it appears he has an uphill battle ahead of him to be a starter. As for the Jags, one thing that could help lessen the blow of trading Henderson is making the most of the picks received for him, especially the extra third they have this year. If the player they received in the trade, Dan Arnold, can take off that would help as well.

"Touchdown Jaguars!" will be published weekly, giving Jags Wire readers a new go-to podcast to hear the latest in news, rumors, and more. To stay up to date, subscribe via Apple Podcasts and Spotify, and feel free to rate and comment.

Comments / 0

