Britt (MN) Man Charged in Burning Down Own House, Killing Cats
By Tribune Content Agency
FireEngineering.com
1 day ago
Duluth News Tribune, Minn. Apr. 19—DULUTH — A Britt man, who allegedly set fire to his own home, which killed three cats, on Friday was formally charged. Devin Wayne Hadersbeck, 51, was charged Monday with first-degree arson and three felony counts of animal cruelty. A St. Louis...
Two people were stabbed during a fight at a bar in northern Minnesota early Wednesday. The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says it responded to a report of a fight involving multiple people at the Sawmill Saloon in Mountain Iron at 12:35 a.m. Authorities learned two people had been stabbed...
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (WCCO) — A Twin Cities man faces assault and trespassing charges after threatening a hotel employee with a “wizard wand,” court documents show.
Skylar Eros Dupree Thomas, 29, of Woodbury is charged with fifth-degree assault and trespassing, both misdemeanors, according to a criminal complaint.
Just after midnight Friday, Bloomington police responded to a Hyatt Place hotel on a report of a person with a weapon.
The suspect, identified as Thomas, told police he had a “wand.”
“From previous calls, [the officer] knew that the defendant was referencing a stick that had been fashioned into what looked like a...
One person is facing charges and two others have been arrested in connection an incident near Duluth in which a man was found limping along Interstate 35 with gunshot wounds to both of his legs. According to the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office, a man was located "limping on the...
CHISHOLM, MINN. (WCCO) — An investigation is underway after police fatally shot a felony suspect Wednesday morning in northern Minnesota.
The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says that the shooting happened around 5 a.m. after deputies, state troopers and officers from Chisholm, Hibbing and Virginia were searching for a suspect wanted for a recent felony in Morrison County.
After a sheriff’s deputy located the suspect’s vehicle in Chisholm, officers descended on the 200 block of Central Avenue. The sheriff’s office says that contact was made with the suspect and police shot the individual, whose name has yet to be released.
There was no indication from the sheriff’s office that the suspect had a weapon or threatened officers.
The suspect died at the scene, despite life-saving efforts from medics and officers. No officers were hurt in the shooting.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the top law enforcement agency in the state, is investigating. So far, it’s unclear whether police body or squad cameras captured the shooting.
Chisholm is located roughly 6 miles northeast of Hibbing in northern Minnesota’s Iron Range.
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - A Redding, CA, man has been arrested and charged after he tried to light a house on fire while people were inside, according to the Klamath County Sheriff's Office. It happened on Tuesday, March 22nd at the 4400 block of Barry Avenue in Klamath Falls. Police...
COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — Texas law enforcement arrested a 27-year-old man Saturday after they said he drove more than 900 miles to meet who he thought was a 15-year-old girl and take her back to Minnesota. The Collin County Sheriff's Office Child Exploitation Unit (CEU) arrested Richard Jenkins, II,...
Police said a man in Georgia killed his grandmother by locking her in a freezer while she was still alive. Floyd County Police found the body of Doris Cumming, 82, on Thursday in the home she shared with her grandson, 29-year-old Robert Keith Tincher III. The Associated Press reports that Mr Tincher has been charged with murder, aggravated battery and concealing the death of another. He is currently being held in a jail in Rome, Georgia. Ms Cumming's family told police that they believed she had moved out of state, but grew concerned when they had not heard from...
WINONA (WKBT) — Jakaya Hodges, one of two missing girls in Winona, has been located, according to the Winona County Sheriff’s Office, which still seeks help finding the other. “We are still seeking assistance in locating Imajen Cruse,” according to a sheriff’s office news release Tuesday afternoon. “Thank you for your continued assistance!” Anyone with information about her whereabout is...
Police in Miami arrested a 41-year-old woman in the deaths of her two children, aged 3 and 5, after officers responded to repeated hang-up 911 calls from her apartment where they found their tied-up bodies.
A person was found fatally shot in Robbinsdale just before 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. Robbinsdale Police Department says officers were called at 10:24 a.m. to check on an "unconscious individual" on the boardwalk at Crystal Lake. Once there, they found the individual – identified only as a male – "who had sustained a single gunshot wound."
A woman's death in a hotel room in Plymouth last month has been ruled a homicide. Lisa Kathleen Petersen, 41, of Buffalo, died of multiple blunt force injuries in a room at the Red Roof Inn, 2600 Annapolis Lane N, in Plymouth at 1:55 a.m. on Feb. 7, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said on Monday.
TISHOMINGO, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said six teenage girls were killed in a crash Tuesday afternoon that happened near State Highway 22 and U.S. Highway 377 in Tishomingo. OHP said around 12:20 p.m. a 2015 Chevrolet Spark carrying the six girls collided with a 1994 Peterbuilt...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A sheriff’s office in Colorado is addressing a video on social media where a girl claims she got out of a DUI after blowing a “3.8″ BAC. The sheriff’s office shared a link to the video on Twitter on Monday. In the video, a girl can be heard saying, “I got out of a DUI and got let off with a warning, that officer deserves a raise.” The video was posted by someone with the handle @Imposter_Edits, it isn’t clear why the video was posted, but the caption on Twitter reads, “She was pulled over for driving drunk, blew a 3.8, but brags about flirting will the officer and getting let go with a warning and his number.”
The woman identified as 23 year old Gaylynn Atlene Bailey of West St. Paul was charged in Dakota County with felony first degree criminal damage to property which came out to around $7,000. If convicted she could face up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. West St. Paul Police Chief Brian Sturgeon told the Pioneer Press "they believe an issue with previous purchase a few days before set Bailey off. "
A brother and sister from Minnesota were sentenced for their roles in killing a man in his own home. Nicholas Zielinski, 44, and his sister, Melissa Zielinski, 48, were both sentenced in an Anoka County Court for their role in the 2020 shooting death of Karl Henderson, according to ABC affiliate KSTP Eyewitness News. Henderson, 22, was found face-down in a pool of his own blood shortly after his father encountered the two defendants in his own home.
A Germantown oral surgeon has been arrested and charged with killing a woman with whom he was romantically involved and was giving prescription drugs, authorities said. Dr. James Ryan was arrested and charged with the second-degree murder of Sarah Harris, 25, on Tuesday, March 22, Montgomery County Police said. Harris fatally overdosed after being given controlled substances, including Propofol, by Dr. Ryan on January 26, 2022, police said. Ryan had been giving Harris drugs, which he obtained through work, since March 2021, police said.
Police have made an urgent appeal to find two missing teenage girls last seen in a hospital car park wearing pyjamas and slippers. Aleighsha and Livia, both 14-years-old, were last seen in the car park of Ross-on-Wye Community Hospital in Herefordshire at around 12.30am.Aleighsha is described of a slim build with dark brown hair and blue eyes.Livia is also of a slim build but has light brown hair, blue eyes and wears a nose ring. Police have not releaed their surnames as part of the appeal. A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: “Officers and their families are becoming increasingly...
