Duluth, MN

Britt (MN) Man Charged in Burning Down Own House, Killing Cats

By Tribune Content Agency
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDuluth News Tribune, Minn. Apr. 19—DULUTH — A Britt man, who allegedly set fire to his own home, which killed three cats, on Friday was formally charged. Devin Wayne Hadersbeck, 51, was charged Monday with first-degree arson and three felony counts of animal cruelty. A St. Louis...

