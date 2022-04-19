Britt (MN) Man Charged in Burning Down Own House, Killing Cats

CHISHOLM, MINN. (WCCO) — An investigation is underway after police fatally shot a felony suspect Wednesday morning in northern Minnesota. The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says that the shooting happened around 5 a.m. after deputies, state troopers and officers from Chisholm, Hibbing and Virginia were searching for a suspect wanted for a recent felony in Morrison County. (credit: CBS) After a sheriff’s deputy located the suspect’s vehicle in Chisholm, officers descended on the 200 block of Central Avenue. The sheriff’s office says that contact was made with the suspect and police shot the individual, whose name has yet to be released. There was no indication from the sheriff’s office that the suspect had a weapon or threatened officers. The suspect died at the scene, despite life-saving efforts from medics and officers. No officers were hurt in the shooting. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the top law enforcement agency in the state, is investigating. So far, it’s unclear whether police body or squad cameras captured the shooting. Chisholm is located roughly 6 miles northeast of Hibbing in northern Minnesota’s Iron Range.

