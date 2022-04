The University of Nevada is going to have a new Athletics Director. Pere Pete Thamel of ESPN, Nevada and AD Doug Knuth have mutually agreed to go their separate ways. The timing of this is definitely surprising, considering that both the football and basketball programs are in their offseasons. Knuth has been with Nevada for the last nine years and still had one more year left on his contract before this news came out.

RENO, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO