ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

Mines News

sdsmt.edu
 3 days ago

Mines Dominates Governor’s Giant Vision and Statewide Business Competitions. South Dakota Mines has won both the student and open division categories at the South Dakota Governor’s Giant Vision Business Competition. The competition is the biggest of its type in the state and Mines students or alumni have taken home top honors...

www.sdsmt.edu

Comments / 0

Related
Devils Lake Daily Journal

Spring Sheep workshop scheduled April 30

DEVILS LAKE -- North Dakota State University and the University of Minnesota Extension are teaming up with the Minnesota Lamb and Wool Producers (MLWP) to host a Spring Sheep Workshop in Stewartville, Minnesota, on April 30. “We are thrilled to provide a day of interactive discussion of sheep production-related topics for producers,” says...
DEVILS LAKE, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rapid City, SD
Rapid City, SD
Business
State
South Dakota State
Rapid City, SD
Government
City
Vermillion, SD
Devils Lake Daily Journal

Get ready to snag your paddlefish

DEVILS LAKE - May conjures up images of the first meadowlark on the prairie, stray migrating snow geese and spring turkey season wrapping up. We’ll also likely spot the first brood of Canada geese and find a few ticks to remove from you or your dog. May 1 every year marks the start...
DEVILS LAKE, ND
UPI News

Earth Day originated with a U.S. senator in 1970

April 22 (UPI) -- Earth Day, celebrated annually on April 22, started in 1970 when a U.S. senator sought to bring environmental issues to the forefront. U.S. Sen. Gaylord Nelson, D-Wis., founded Earth Day in 1970 as a means of drawing attention to environmental issues in the wake of a massive oil spill in Santa Barbara, Calif., in 1969.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Cool 98.7

Minot’s Bubble Burst – Will It Ever Return?

Every cold-weather town needs one of these without a doubt. We have one here in Bismarck, with the Fore Seasons Center over at Pebble Creek Golf Course 2525 N 19th Street. A great way to stay loose and hit some golf balls inside during those frigid days outside. Imagine one covering a whole stadium? That's what Minot University has relied on since 2018 when it was built. I remember when the open house was held for this wonder, Minot residents were so excited to see this project unfold over the turf at Herb Parker Stadium. How perfect, to be able to have their sports teams practice - golf, baseball, softball, and soccer - indoors. So before last week's blizzard came thundering down, the thought of the "bubble bursting" was never really an issue.
MINOT, ND
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristi Noem
Agriculture Online

From the Far East to the Midwest

It’s always good to meet fellow lutefisk enthusiasts – no matter where they hail from. My wife and I became acquainted with Akimoto and Tomoko Ichinomiya through various dairy-related activities. Aki is the assistant dairy plant manager at South Dakota State University. Tomoko is a program assistant for the office of the president at SDSU.
AGRICULTURE
WVNews

Watson follows Plitzuweit from South Dakota to West Virginia

West Virginia women’s basketball coach Dawn Plitzuweit has announced the signing of Kyah Watson to a grant-in-aid for the 2022-23 academic year. A 5-foot-10 guard from Rapid City, South Dakota, Watson played the last two seasons at the University of South Dakota, where she helped the Coyotes win two Summit League Tournament Championships, a regular-season championship and reach the NCAA Tournament in each of her two years, including the Sweet 16 in 2021-22. She will have three years of eligibility remaining.
RAPID CITY, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy