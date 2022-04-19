ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Cramer's Mad Money Recap 4/19: Plug Power, Bank of America, Twitter

By Scott Rutt
TheStreet
TheStreet
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AwF9W_0fE9dKfh00

The stock market should've been down Tuesday, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers, but instead, we had a great run. How'd that happen? It wasn't bonds, earnings, or housing starts that drove stock prices higher, nor was it any good news on the inflation front.

The real reason for today's rally was sentiment -- positive sentiment to be exact.

When interest rates are on the rise, that's actually a great time to invest. That's because if the Federal Reserve does it right, the economy has a so-called soft landing, which creates the perfect environment for companies to profit and stocks to soar.

If you look across the globe right now, you'll see that America has a number of advantages that short-sighted investors cannot see. Energy prices are rising around the world, but here in the U.S., we have abundant supplies of oil and natural gas to last us another 100 years. It will take some time to ramp up production to meet demand, but that's something most other countries simply cannot do.

Then there's Covid. America has the best vaccines in the world and our time with Covid is quickly fading. That's not the case in China, where Covid lockdowns and authoritarian policies are crippling the Chinese economy.

Add it all up, and America has the edge on the rest of the world. That's why our stock market will once again lead the world higher, Cramer said.

Executive Decision: Plug Power

In his first "Executive Decision" segment, Cramer spoke with Andy Marsh, president and CEO of Plug Power (PLUG) - Get Plug Power Inc. Report, providers of green hydrogen. Shares of Plug Power were up 9.7% Tuesday on the announcement of an expanded partnership with Walmart (WMT) - Get Walmart Inc. Report.

Marsh explained that Plug Power currently provides Walmart with 9,500 hydrogen powered forklifts, but now will expand their green hydrogen infrastructure to include stationary power and mobility solutions as well. Walmart wants to reduce its carbon footprint, Marsh said, and hydrogen is the way to get there.

Plug Power is also expanding into Europe, helping the oil and gas strapped continent expand their infrastructure with more hydrogen power.

Hydrogen made with renewable energy is rapidly becoming competitive with other fuel sources, Marsh added, which makes replacing dirty diesel fuels very attractive for many companies.

Executive Decision: Bank of America

For his second "Executive Decision" segment, Cramer also spoke with Brian Moynihan, chairman and CEO of Bank of America (BAC) - Get Bank of America Corp Report, which still trades at just 12 times earnings, despite a 3.4% run Monday and another 1.8% gain in Tuesday's session.

Moynihan said the organic growth engine at Bank of America is alive and well. Revenues are up, expenses are down and operating leverage is increasing, he said, thanks to increased loan growth and wealth management fees.

Overall, Moynihan painted a bullish picture, saying simply, "don't fight the American consumer." Consumers are earning more, saving more and spending more, he said, and Bank of America is there to capitalize on those trends with digital offerings, physical branches, and new wealth management services.

Bank of America has undergone a multiyear investment in everything digital, Moynihan added, and customers love it.

Executive Decision: Prologis

For his final "Executive Decision" segment, Cramer checked in Hamid Moghadam, chairman and CEO of Prologis (PLD) - Get Prologis, Inc. Report, the logistics REIT that just posted an 8.7% increase in operating income during its most recent quarter as the demand for efficient logistics intensifies. Shares of Prologis closed the day up 4%.

Prologis is in the business of moving boxes from Point A to Point B, Moghadam said, and increasingly, those points are in different countries, which makes Prologis more and more a global company. There is still plenty of growth overseas and plenty of transformation here at home to keep Prologis growing for years to come, he said.

The hardest part of the business isn't finding customers, Moghadam said, it's finding real estate to expand. That's why his company is increasingly building up with multistory facilities, and redeveloping properties of all kinds to meet new demands.

Prologis is also actively recruiting workers with a new community workforce program that aims to train up to 25,000 people to work inside their facilities.

Moghadam added that Prologis is also investing in rooftop solar to help meet the growing demand for renewable power at facilities.

Lightning Round

In the Lightning Round, Cramer was bullish on Vale (VALE) - Get Vale SA Report, CNA Financial (CNA) - Get CNA Financial Corporation Report and Gladstone Land (LAND) - Get Gladstone Land Corp. Report.

Cramer was bearish on Veru (VERU) - Get Veru Inc Report and Allego ALLG.

Unpacking Musk's Twitter Offer

In his "No Huddle Offense" segment, Cramer pondered why Twitter's (TWTR) - Get Twitter, Inc. Report board of directors is so opposed to accepting Elon Musk's buyout offer. He said the issue is Musk's "best and final" language.

Boards of directors are obligated to do what's best for shareholders. Accepting the first and only bid could open them up to liability.

That said, what's the alternative? Twitter's past, and current, management has done little to create value or reward shareholders. According to Cramer, Musk is the company's only hope, as he knows what Twitter users really want and need from the service.

Without Musk, shares of Twitter could fall into the low $30s, Cramer said, making the board of directors "look like morons."

To sign up for TheStreet's free Daily Booyah! newsletter with all of the latest articles and videos please click here.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Economist claims there's a 90% chance US stock market sunk as low as it will go this year and that S&P 500 could surge by 24% by end of 2022 – but only if inflation or Ukraine war doesn't trigger a recession

An economist has claimed the US stock market has already hit its lowest point for 2022 after Russia invaded Ukraine - although that war and soaring inflation could prove him badly wrong. Tom Lee, managing partner at Fundstrat, said that as long as there's no recession due to a continuation...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk posted in a thread on Twitter TWTR last month advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high.
STOCKS
CNBC

Jim Cramer: Be ready to pounce with cash on hand when market uncertainty settles

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday told investors that they shouldn't rely on optimism as a market strategy, but should still be prepared to act when the market recovers. "I think you can do very well right now in a balanced portfolio that also has a lot of cash on the sidelines. You want to be ready for the moment when things actually get better," the "Mad Money" host said.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Brian Moynihan
Person
Hamid Moghadam
Person
Jim Cramer
Benzinga

4 Stocks Under $5 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

US crude oil futures traded lower on Monday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Moderna Could Have a Big Problem on Its Hands

Moderna's flu vaccine candidate mRNA-1010 caused roughly twice as many side effects as a currently available flu vaccine. This might not bode well for Moderna's efforts to achieve success with a combo COVID-19/flu vaccine. It's way too soon to predict failure for Moderna because of the mRNA-1010 issues, though. You’re...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bank Of America#Mad Money#Plug Power#Boards Of Directors#The Federal Reserve#Chinese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
China
Fortune

Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, many Western oil companies as well as traders, shippers, and bankers have stayed away from Russian oil. But a new report by CNN indicates Russian crude may be seeing a resurgence in demand—in relative secret.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Motley Fool

Stimulus Update: Is a Monthly Check Coming Due to High Gas Prices?

Gas prices have been soaring -- will the government step in?. Gas prices have risen sharply since the start of the Ukraine conflict. Now, lawmakers are discussing a stimulus payment to help consumers cover their gas costs. It's hardly a secret that inflation has caused the general cost of living...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Who is the richest person in the world? Jeff Bezos no longer has the top spot

Tesla TSLA, -4.73% and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has overtaken Amazon. founder Jeff Bezos as the richest person in the world. According to the latest Forbes billionaires list, Musk is the new No. 1, with a net worth of $219 billion — Musk was No. 2 on the list in 2021, behind Bezos. And his net worth on the list doesn’t include his recent 9.2% equity stake in Twitter.
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Billionaire investor Ray Dalio warns soaring inflation under Biden will send America back to the 1970s: 'We're going to have a period of stagflation'

Billionaire hedge fund founder Ray Dalio has warned that the US economy is headed for 'stagflation' similar to that of the 1970s. 'I think that most likely what we're going to have is a period of stagflation. And then you have to understand how to build a portfolio that's balanced for that kind of an environment,' Dalio told Yahoo Finance in an interview published on Monday.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
37K+
Followers
84K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy