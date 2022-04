The UNC basketball program is already getting their respect after, what some consider, one of the best runs in the modern era of college basketball, making it as a No. 8 seed to the national title game. No, they didn’t finish the job, but achieving such a run as an 8th seed while sending home the overpowered Duke Blue Devils in the process caught the attention of many. Now, UNC is back at top of the power rankings like they belong, especially after the announcement of two returning players in Armando Bacot and Leaky Black. With the return of those two key...

DURHAM, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO