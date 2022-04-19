ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Would You Pay $91,000 for a Pickup Truck?

By Tom Bemis
For once Elon Musk's Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report is behind the curve in introducing a new trendy vehicle with lots of consumer appeal.

Musk's EV maker, which famously draws most of the attention non-gas powered cars get these days, is about to get lapped by a reinvigorated traditional automaker.

The company already has an electric sports car on the market. And now Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report is about to follow up on its electric Mustang, with the electric version of its most iconic vehicle, the F-150.

Even though Musk touted a pickup truck from Tesla several years ago, production has yet to launch.

He said the company anticipates beginning manufacturing of the Tesla pickup next year at its newly opened factory in Texas.

But Musk has proved an incurable optimist in the past, and it's by no means certain that long-suffering fans will actually get their own highly angular pickups anytime soon.

How Soon Will We See The F-150 Lightning?

Meanwhile Ford is set to launch deliveries of its F-150 Lightning trucks this month.

An electrified version of the most popular vehicle sold in America seems like a slam dunk as order backlogs have grown so much the company had to double its production plans.

Ranges for the Lighting will be between 230 miles and 320 miles, depending on the model. That's roughly comparable with Tesla's Model 3. Actual real-world ranges remain uncertain, depending on how heavy a load new users throw in the back.

You can read more about how to recharge it here.

The F-150 Lightning also shares something else with Tesla.

The base model F-150 Lightning lists for slightly over $40,000, vs. $30,000 for a gas model. That's roughly where Tesla's Model 3 vehicles start as well.

But work your way up the scale to a fully tricked out F-150 Lightning Platinum, and the MSRP jumps to a cool $90,874.

That's right. You too can shell out close to six figures for your very own pickup truck.

Of course, for that kind of money you do get leather seating, an adaptive cruise control system for hands-free driving on freeways, machined aluminum wheels and an extended battery.

