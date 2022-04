The 2022 Zurich Classic gets underway from TPC Louisiana on Thursday, April 21. Experienced and amateur bettors alike will lock in wagers for this tournament, which is the PGA Tour's only full-field team event. Scottie Scheffler is set to make his first start since winning the Masters at the Zurich Classic 2022. The No. 1 ranked player in the world will be teaming up with Ryan Palmer, who's had success at this event in recent years. Palmer teamed up with Jon Rahm to win the Zurich Classic in 2019, so he knows what it takes to finish on top of the leaderboard.

