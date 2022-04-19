ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Berry, GA

UPS Chief to Speak at Commencement

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUPS CEO Carol B. Tomé is the featured speaker for the 2022 Berry College Commencement May 7. Tomé serves as board member for Verizon Communications, Inc. and is a board trustee for Grady Memorial Hospital Corporation and the  Atlanta Botanical Garden. She is...

