Dreamers Coping with Grief

The way we were treated as children and adolescents has a lasting impact on how we view the world, interact with others and conduct ourselves as adults. If our parents acted in an unhealthy manner, we are likely to do the same in the future until we change our habits.
Dear Annie: My husband and I met 20 years ago and had a passionate, whirlwind courtship. Two years after we were married, intimacy gradually became less and less frequent. In a nutshell, my husband hid his physical issues from me, which were caused by a surgery that he had undergone as a kid. The surgery did damage to him, which worsened over the years.
There are three types of narcissists, and while all may exhibit anger, those with vulnerable narcissism are most prone to rage. Understanding the reasons why we may be attracted to narcissists, and the challenges of living with them, can help us protect ourselves. Narcissism has garnered increased attention in recent...
Fighting anxiety usually worsens it, but when anxiety is accepted and experienced, it tends to dissipate. Acceptance of anxiety should not be practiced with the intent of avoiding the feeling, but instead as a way of increasing one's tolerance for it. Movement helps reduce extreme levels of anxiety by shifting...
If your parents didn't meet your childhood emotional needs, you may have developed some false ideas about yourself and your life. These incorrect assumptions can become integrated with your core beliefs and you can end up living by them. Becoming aware of these false assumptions can lead to a change...
** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. A narcissist I know hid behind his addiction. I was a vulnerable single parent when I met the narcissist. He hid behind addiction and was like a silver-tongued snake pretending to help me when in fact, he was grooming me to be his next fix.
I was out with a coworker named Davie one night, splitting nachos or something, when he referenced Adam, a friend I’d heard about more than a few times before. I usually equated the name with stories of Davie’s postgrad knockaround years, and while it was clear that they were no longer hanging out every weekend, I understood them to still be extremely close. So I was shocked when Davie casually revealed, for the very first time, that he hadn’t actually seen Adam in 15 years.
Raising mentally strong kids doesn't mean they won't cry when they're sad or that they won't fail sometimes. Mental strength won't make your child immune to hardship—but it also won't cause them to suppress their emotions. In fact, it's quite the opposite. Mental strength is what helps kids bounce...
**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. “I have commitment issues,” he declared before our first date. He’d been single for several years following a difficult divorce. And although he was admittedly afraid of getting too serious, he said he was “actively working on letting people in.”
Every single one of us has tumbled our way through a terrible relationship. We know what it means to feel upset, unloved, resentful, or heartbroken. The dreams we build come crashing down around us. The people we choose to love aren’t always the people who can make it through life with us.
So much has been going on in the world and it makes me fearful to turn on the TV, grab my phone, or ask Alexa how the day is going. When everything around me seems like it is falling apart, I know that the most important thing for me to do is ‘be kind’ to anybody I encounter.
Emotional immaturity is an ineffectiveness at communicating one's emotions, with a tendency to overdramatize or focus on oneself. Some key characteristics of an emotionally immature person include selfishness and inadequate communication skills. As a result, they may avoid having difficult conversations or make jokes during serious emotional conflicts. Read on...
My dad passed away from lung cancer two weeks after my tenth birthday. It was September 2004. I had just started the fifth grade. My family and I were eating dinner when my aunt called and delivered the news. I remember staring at my plate, letting the weight of my dad’s mortality crash onto me. I felt everything and nothing at the same time.
From the terrible twos, to threenagers, to 13 going on 30, it can feel like your kids are growing up way too quickly. While we can see the physical changes as kids age: from losing the cherubic roundness of infancy, to growing taller than you are, are you doing everything you can to make sure they’re growing emotionally? For example, helping them learn to recognize their emotions and, take a step back to avoid knee jerk reactions and impulsivity?
Perhaps you have been in a relationship with them and you want them out of your life. Perhaps you just went on a couple of dates and they aren’t leaving you alone no matter how obvious you make it that you aren’t interested. Perhaps you have children together and you want to only interact with them when it’s absolutely necessary.
Many self-sabotaging cycles are trauma responses and patterns learned earlier in life as self-preservation. A fear of abandonment is really a fear of intimacy and connection. To change these patterns, we need to be willing to unlearn patterns of self-preservation while learning patterns of self-healing. Familiar and comfortable are not...
The Backstreet Boys once sang, "I don’t care who you are, where you’re from, what you did, as long as you love me." This romantic notion of unconditional love is something that many people grow up dreaming of finding. But relationship experts and therapists say it may be a myth—an ideal that is not only unattainable but actually undesirable.
There is a piece of my past that I don’t disclose unless absolutely necessary. When I started dating my new partner, my best friend accidentally alluded to this old incident, and when my partner questioned me, I fudged and changed the subject. But soon enough, he put two and two together and called me out on my lie.
When we respond to ourselves with goodwill, we generate positive emotions that help us cope. Unlike pleasure, positivity builds lasting psychological and social benefits. Positive emotions broaden our minds and hearts, encouraging us to reach out and connect with others. The past couple of weeks have been particularly difficult for...
