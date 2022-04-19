Dreamers Coping with Grief

From the terrible twos, to threenagers, to 13 going on 30, it can feel like your kids are growing up way too quickly. While we can see the physical changes as kids age: from losing the cherubic roundness of infancy, to growing taller than you are, are you doing everything you can to make sure they’re growing emotionally? For example, helping them learn to recognize their emotions and, take a step back to avoid knee jerk reactions and impulsivity?

KIDS ・ 15 HOURS AGO