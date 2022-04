Marion County’s building boom has led to dilemmas for its building safety department—too much money and not enough qualified personnel. Florida Statutes allow local government to collect fees associated with enforcement of Florida building codes. However, to ensure these fees don’t become a profit center for the local government, the statute restricts the way those fees can be used and how much of a balance the fund can carry.

