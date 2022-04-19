ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SkillsUSA team wins back-to-back state titles

Cover picture for the articleGUERNSEY - As the bus rolled out of town Monday morning with 26 High School and four junior high students, the Guernsey-Sunrise SkillsUSA team of 30 had their sights set on one thing: bringing home another state title. Two days later the bus was being escorted back into town...

