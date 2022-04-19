ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

Update: Parks Bells Ranch Area Water Main Break

Odessa, Texas
Odessa, Texas
 4 days ago

Update: April 20, 2022

Odessa, TX- City crews completed the repair affecting the 18” waterline at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 19th.

It was confirmed that a TxDOT contractor hit the water pipeline which caused the break.

Water usage can continue as usual.

For more information please email or call Martha Cortazar, Communications Specialist, at 432-335- 4836.

--------------------------------------------------

A private contractor has hit an 18" water main supplying Parks Bell. City crews are in the process of repairing the line. Water outages are expected for four hours. Once it is confirmed, if a water boil notice for the area is needed, we will advise.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12yEeZ_0fE9WvZ500

Comments / 0

Related
The Oakland Press

Waterford water main break halts service

The Waterford Township Department of Public Works has announced a water main break has interrupted service on Lakeview Street, between South Lynn Avenue and South Josephine Avenue. Crews are currently working to restore service. Any questions may be directed to the department at (248)674-2278.
WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, MI
Turnto10.com

Cranston police advise public to avoid Phenix Avenue due to water main break

(WJAR) — Update:. Just before 1:00 p.m., the Cranston Police Department announced the water main emergency had been fixed. Crews working the situation had caused detours and traffic delays during the morning commute. Original story:. The Cranston Police Department is asking commuters to avoid Phenix Avenue as crews work...
CRANSTON, RI
NBC Connecticut

Crews Work to Repair Water Main Break in Southington

The Southington Police Department said water crews are working to repair a water main break in town. The break is located at the intersection of Queen Street and Flanders Street, police said. Police are helping direct traffic. Drivers should expect delays in the area. It's unknown when the break is...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
ABC6.com

Water main break repair work in Cranston caused ‘major’ traffic delays

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — A water main break repair caused major traffic delays in Cranston during Friday’s morning commute. Cranston police said the the water main emergency was being repaired on Phenix Avenue. Providence Water crews worked to fix the repairs since Thursday. Northbound traffic was directed down...
CRANSTON, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Odessa, TX
Local
Texas Government
Odessa, TX
Government
City
Bells, TX
Daily Mail

Large tornado tears through several Arkansas counties with hail the size of golf balls as storm damages homes and downs power lines

Hail the size of golf balls smashed into parts of Arkansas on Friday night, as high winds and storms ripped across the state, and tornadoes touched down around dusk. The National Weather Service warned of the possibility of a large and dangerous tornado just after 7pm in Sharp, Randolph and Lawrence counties, KAIT8 reported.
ENVIRONMENT
WHO 13

See how much rain your town got with this morning’s storms

A complex of thunderstorms developed early this morning across Central Iowa with the passage of a warm front. This led to what is called backbuilding of storms for a period of time especially between 8:30 and 10 AM for a few counties. Backbuilding leads to continued heavy rain over the same locations for a period […]
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uban Construction#Txdot#Communications Specialist
Odessa, Texas

Odessa, Texas

121
Followers
513
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

Odessa is a city in and the county seat of Ector County, Texas, United States. It is located primarily in Ector County, although a small section of the city extends into Midland County. Odessa's population was 99,940 at the 2010 census, making it the 28th-most populous city in Texas; estimates as of July 2019 indicate a population of 123,334 in the city. It is the principal city of the Odessa metropolitan statistical area, which includes all of Ector County.

Comments / 0

Community Policy