Update: Parks Bells Ranch Area Water Main Break

Update: April 20, 2022

Odessa, TX- City crews completed the repair affecting the 18” waterline at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 19th.

It was confirmed that a TxDOT contractor hit the water pipeline which caused the break.

Water usage can continue as usual.

For more information please email or call Martha Cortazar, Communications Specialist, at 432-335- 4836.

A private contractor has hit an 18" water main supplying Parks Bell. City crews are in the process of repairing the line. Water outages are expected for four hours. Once it is confirmed, if a water boil notice for the area is needed, we will advise.