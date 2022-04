HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Being the first will always go down in history. The first-ever Horseheads girls flag football team will hit the field this spring. With a team made up of 20 players, the Blue Raiders will serve as the only Elmira-area girls team to play in the inaugural Section IV and New York […]

HORSEHEADS, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO