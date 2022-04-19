PopUp StoryWalk: Bunnies! At Beaver Lake Park

SHAKOPEE, Minn. — You know cabin season is just around the corner when the annual Lake Home & Cabin Show comes to town. The three-day event brings more than 100 exhibitors from across the country to showcase everything related to the lake home and cabin lifestyle, including the latest trends in interior design, décor, furniture, architecture, building, remodeling and landscaping. The show is a great one-stop resource for anyone decorating, remodeling, building or buying a second home.
