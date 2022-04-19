‘The Flash’ Star Ezra Miller Arrested For Assault In Hawaii Just Weeks After 1st Arrest

Image Credit: Clay Enos/DC/Warner Bros/REX/Shu

Ezra Miller, 29, was arrested for the second time in less than a month on April 19. The Flash and Fantastic Beasts star, who uses they/them pronouns, was arrested for second-degree assault at a private residence in Pāhoa, Hawaii on Tuesday morning, according to Variety. It comes just three weeks after they were arrested for the first time for disorderly conduct and harassment in Hilo, Hawaii on March 28.

Ezra Miller’s latest mugshot. (Uncredited/AP/Shutterstock)

During the most recent arrest, “patrol officers responded to a report of an assault that occurred at a get-together in the Leilani Estates subdivision in lower Puna,” Variety further reported. According to the Hawaii Police Department, Ezra allegedly became “irate” after they were asked to leave, leading them to allegedly throw a chair, who allegedly struck a 26-year-old woman on the forehead, resulting in an approximate half-inch cut. Despite the injury, the woman reportedly refused treatment on the scene.

The actual arrest took place around 1:30 a.m., the outlet says, and happened when Ezra was apparently on a roadway during a traffic stop at the intersection of Highway 130 and Kukula Street in Kea‘au. They were then reportedly released at 4:05 a.m., pending further investigation. The investigation remains active, the outlet concluded.

Before their latest arrest, Ezra made headlines for the first arrest at a bar, where they apparently “became agitated while patrons at the bar began singing karaoke.” Reports say they started “yelling obscenities” and “grabbed the microphone from a 23-year-old woman singing karaoke … and later lunged at a 32-year-old man playing darts.” The bar’s owner reportedly tries to calm them down but wasn’t successful, leading to the police coming.

After their first arrest, they were reportedly charged with one count of disorderly conduct (grabbing the mic from the karaoke singer) and one count of harassment (lunging at the dart player) and his bail was set for $500, which they provided and was released from custody.