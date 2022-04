Aidan Hutchinson? Travon Walker? Kayvon Thibodeaux? One of those three men could be the #1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft by this time next week. Or it could be someone else. That’s what makes this year’s NFL Draft so interesting is there doesn’t seem to be a consensus #1 pick among any of the experts. Usually there is at least one guy every year that almost everyone agrees will be the top pick in the draft. Not this year. That’s why this year’s NFL Draft could be the most unpredictable in a long time. A class without a stud quarterback, massive depth at wide receiver and countless other positions means a ton of intrigue a week from today.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 14 HOURS AGO