Johnny Depp Takes the Stand, Tells Judge He Never Struck Amber Heard

By Aila Slisco
Newsweek
Newsweek
 1 day ago
Johnny Depp said that he had never "struck any woman" while testifying in his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard on...

Distractify

Who Is the Father of Amber Heard's Baby? She Had a Daughter in 2021

Actress Amber Heard has been making headlines with her high-profile court trial with ex-husband Johnny Depp, but in 2021, Amber shocked the world by revealing she had welcomed a daughter via surrogate. The news was entirely unexpected and left fans with lots of questions regarding the baby's father, who at the time was not revealed to the public.
HollywoodLife

Amber Heard & Elon Musk: Their Rumored Relationship & Why He’ll Testify In Her Johnny Depp Trial

Johnny Depp called on the billionaire to reveal all of his communications with his ex-wife during the defamation trial. One of the most surprising people set to to testify in the defamation trial for Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Elon is expected to testify via video call during the trial, via court documents. The SpaceX founder has been subpoenaed to turn over all communications that he had with Amber about her ex-husband, as well as all the messages from various points in their alleged relationship. Many texts are expected to be read and released as a result of the trial. Find out all the details about why Elon is being called on to testify here.
Benzinga

Elon Musk Admits He Is 'Lonely' After His Split With Grimes; Says He's Not Afraid To Die

During a recent interview, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk revealed that he's "lonely" and often only has his dog beside him since his split with Grimes. “There are times when I'm lonely. I'm sure there are times when everyone is lonely. But it's basic.” he acknowledged. “Say if I'm working on the starship rocket, and I'm just staying in my little house by myself, especially if my dog is not with me, then I feel quite lonely because I'm just in a little house by myself with no dog,”
Elle

Jason Momoa Just Responded To Rumours He's Dating Kate Beckinsale

It's been over a week since Aquaman's Jason Momoa was spotted lending his coat to Kate Beckinsale at an Oscars after party – since then, fans have been debating whether the move was a flirtatious one, or simply Momoa being chivalrous. Naturally, in celeb land, the romance rumours between...
The Independent

Nurse says Amber Heard tried to ‘instigate’ Johnny Depp by following him ‘from room to room’

Johnny Depp’s private nurse Debbie Lloyd said during his defamation trial against his former wife Amber Heard that she would try to “instigate” Mr Depp by following him “from room to room and not give him his space”. The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Ms Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him in a December 2018 op-ed published in The Washington Post titled “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to...
The Independent

Epstein victim who was raped by late paedophile says she only trusted him because she met him with Bill Clinton

A South African businesswoman who was repeatedly raped by Jeffrey Epstein says former President Bill Clinton gave the late paedophile “credibility”. Juliette Bryant told The Daily Beast she met Epstein in Capetown in 2002 aged 20 after being lured into his orbit by a woman who promised to help with her modelling career.She was invited to dinner with Epstein, Mr Clinton and actors Kevin Spacey and Chris Tucker, the news site reported.“That’s what gave Epstein credibility,” Ms Bryant said. “The fact that he was with Clinton.” She recalled that as she arrived at the restaurant, the former president stood...
theplaylist.net

Amber Heard Reportedly Almost Didn’t Return For ‘Aquaman 2’ Over “Chemistry” Concerns With Jason Momoa

Warner Bros. has had a string of bad luck, having to sever ties with actors such as Johnny Depp who was removed from the “Fantastic Beasts” franchise and replaced with Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen after domestic abuse allegations became too hard to ignore. Depp’s co-star Ezra Miller (“The Flash,” “Justice League”) is also reportedly getting the boot from the studio after a recent arrest in Hawaii, seeing the actor potentially removed from both the Potterverse and DCEU in the future.
Radar Online.com

Amber Heard Argues With Priest While Filming New Thriller 'In The Fire' Amid $50M Defamation Battle With Ex Johnny Depp

Amber Heard was spotted on the set of her new movie, In The Fire, for the first time, and she's arguing with a priest on day one of filming. It looks like her role as a psychiatrist in the supernatural thriller is prepping her for her day in court against ex-husband Johnny Depp. The exes are gearing up to face off over the $50 defamation lawsuit the actor filed against Heard.
HollywoodLife

Amber Heard’s Daughter: Everything To Know About Baby Oonagh Paige Heard

The ‘Aquaman’ actress is the proud mama of one adorable baby girl. Find out all about Oonagh Paige here!. Amber Heard is one of Hollywood’s hottest actresses, as she keeps busy lighting up the screen as a superhero in the Aquaman franchise or gaining Oscar buzz for her dramatic turn in The Danish Girl. The 35-year-old Texas native first found fame for her horror indie flick All the Boys Love Mandy Lane, before firing on all cylinders with her work in Machete Kills and The Rum Diaries. Up next for the star is a leading role in the thriller Run Way with Me.
buzzfeednews.com

Johnny Depp Punched, Kicked, And Pulled Amber Heard By Her Hair, Her Attorney Said

Johnny Depp punched and kicked his then-wife Amber Heard during a three-day blackout in Australia, then in a later attack dragged her by her hair, pulling out chunks, Heard's attorney said during opening statements Tuesday of the trial in which a jury will determine whether Heard was telling the truth when she said she was a victim of domestic violence.
