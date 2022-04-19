ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

RS Recommends: Feeling Stressed Out? CBD Has Become a Go-To for Everyday Wellness

By Sage Anderson
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 1 day ago

While some people swear by CBD for sleep helping them catch some Zzz’s, other frequent cannabis users stock up on CBD for a mellower smoke than usual. But it’s no surprise that these days, most people are turning to CBD to give their self-care routine a little extra oomph when it comes to relieving stress.

The best CBD for stress-relief can help cope with the craziness of everyday life thanks to the way cannabidiol works. CBD interacts with your body’s endocannabinoids system (ECS), which are mostly found in the central nervous system, and can alter serotonin signals. If you’re not getting enough serotonin, that could result in excess stress that affects your sleep, memory, and overall mood.

Studies show that using CBD, (whether sublingually or topically), can go a long way toward relieving social anxiety, anxiety-related insomnia, or general stress, by balancing your ECS. It also helps that CBD’s reputation has gotten a serious boost in recent years, no longer associated with images of teenagers vaping outside the corner store. Wellness industries have been packing everything from body butters to bath bombs with CBD, hoping to add an extra calming effect to products you would be using anyways.

Not all products labeled with “CBD” are made equal, either — looking to get the full, anxiety jitters-beating benefits of cannabidiol? Make sure you’re buying hemp-derived CBD, which extracts CBD from the leaves, stems and stalks of the hemp plant. It should also be third-party tested, and not contain any pesticides, heavy metals, and or fungus. Check that your CBD for stress is sold as “broad-spectrum” or “CBD isolate”, which means it doesn’t have the usual tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) found in regular weed, so you’re not going to get “high” from it.

It’s important to note that while CBD may help take the edge off your day, it’s not going to cure any conditions require medication, so if you’re suffering from more intense anxiety than just daily stress, consider talking with your doctor or medical provider. Still, if you’re looking for another tool to add to your self-care arsenal, these are our favorite CBD products for stress-relief to stay calm, cool, and collected, no matter what life throws at you.

1. Charlotte’s Web CBD Oil Capsules

BEST CBD CAPSULES
Charlotte's Web

If you don’t want to use messy tinctures, or hate the flavor of chewing gummies, Charlotte Web’s popular CBD Oil capsules make it easier than ever to ease the anxiety associated with daily life. One serving a day (one capsule) contains 25mg of CBD in a liquid-filled capsule with organic extra virgin olive oil for better absorption (tinctures normally use MCT oil). The capsule is a great way to add a layer of calm and focus to your day, with thinner walls than most softgels, so they can disintegrate faster and get you to feeling aah a lot faster.


Charlotte's Web CBD Oil Capsules
$74.99

2. Sagely Naturals Calm and Centered Roll-On

BEST TOPICAL CBD
Sagely Naturals

If you don’t like the taste of anything infused with CBD, Sagely Naturals’ Calm and Centered Roll-On is perfect for tossing in your bag and applying directly when you feel that tension headache coming on. The oil in the roll-on contains 150mg of broad-spectrum CBD that you can apply to pressure points to help you “help you find focus and bid farewell to the day’s stressful moments.” There’s something wonderfully soothing about the added essential oils like lavender, bergamot, and chamomile, so you can breathe in an extra bit of calm.


Sagely Naturals Calm & Centered…
$19.99

3. Prismatic Plants “Good Day” Tincture

BEST CBD TINCTURE

Prismatic Plants

Want your CBD to work a little harder for your overall wellness? Bay Area-based Prismatic Plants combines their CBD with traditional adaptogens (herbs that help you adapt to stress) in their tinctures help increase your focus and calm, while bringing down those stress levels. Prismatic Plants’ “Good Day” tincture has all the benefits of full-spectrum hemp oil and adaptogenic herbs with easy-to-take drops that includes 10mg of CBD and 3mg of CBDa (a naturally-occurring cannabidiolic acid said to help with inflammation).


$65

4. Caliper CBD

BEST CBD POWDER

Caliper

Caliper CBD’s packets of dissolvable CBD powder and practically made for your busy lifestyle, allowing you the flexibility to add CBD to your on-the-go routine. Each packet contains precisely 20mg of odorless, flavorless dissolvable CBD, which can be sprinkled into your tea, coffee, or any beverage whenever you need temporary relief from stress. Since Caliper was founded by CBD skeptics, they know how to back up their product with science — Caliper says its clinical studies have shown its CBD powder is absorbed 4.5 times more quickly overall than oil-based CBD.


Caliper CBD
$44.99

5. Recess Hemp

BEST CBD BEVERAGE
Standard Dose

Speaking of easy ways to get in your daily dose of CBD, Recess is a super refreshing alternative to your jittery mid-afternoon cup of coffee, including adaptogens like L-theanine and American ginseng along with broad spectrum hemp. Each can has 10 mg of cannabidiol (on the lower end for CBD beverages) for whenever you want to feel calm and collected. Recess also has the added benefit of being much tastier to sip than the full-blown grass taste some oils can leave in your mouth, with flavors like Pomegranate Hibiscus, Blackberry Chai, and Coconut Lime.


Recess Hemp
$29.99

6. CBDistillery Relax CBD Anytime Gummies

BEST CBD GUMMIES
CBDistillery

CBDistillery’s Relax CBD Gummies are an easy way to find relief and relaxation anytime of the day. These Relax gummies are considered broad-spectrum CBD, which means a 30mg serving of CBD, no THC, and a blend of minor cannabinoids, all in one delicious tropical fruit-flavored package. We like that you don’t have to worry about mixing or measuring serving sizes the same way you would with tinctures, so you know you’re getting the exact same amount of mood-boosting CBD every time. CBDistillery also makes full-spectrum and CBD-isolate gummies, so there’s plenty of potency levels available for your higher-stress days.


CBDistillery Relax CBD Anytime Gummies
$60

