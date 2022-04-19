Review: ‘Detransition, Baby’ is an authentic telling of what it is to be a person

On the heels of what was effectively a one-woman show in the school shooting drama The Desperate Hour, star Naomi Watts returns with another film clearly shot during the pandemic but under wildly different circumstances. Infinite Storm tells the true story of Pam Bales (Watts), who ascended New Hampshire’s Mt. Washington just as a massive snowstorm was approaching. As an experienced climber, Bales knew when the best time was to turn around and head home. But after an unfortunate accident that delayed her journey and, more importantly, the unexpected discovery of a stranded and nearly dead man (Billy Howle) on the trail, wearing clothes not made for the storm, only tennis shoes on his feet and with no supplies of his own, Bales is forced to use her search-and-rescue training to bring the man down safely while surviving brutal cold, severe winds, and ever-accumulating snow.

