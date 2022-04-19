Holocaust memorial service April 27

Click here to read the full article. A 14th-century Hebrew manuscript is the subject of a lawsuit filed this week against the Israel Museum in Jerusalem. The institution has denied claims by heirs of a German-Jewish lawmaker that the museum has “illegal possession” of the religious book, which has been in its collection for nearly seventy years. This is the first lawsuit against a museum in Israel to recover property lost in the Holocaust. Four heirs of Ludwig Marum, a Jewish-German politician and public opponent of the Third Reich, brought forth the claim in a New York state court. In court documents...

MUSEUMS ・ 5 DAYS AGO