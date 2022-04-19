Girls Varsity Softball beats Waldron 10 – 5

Trailing 6-4 entering the bottom of the second, Waynedale scored five times to take control and beat Dalton. Brooklyn Yoder delivered an RBI single on a 1-2 pitch to cut it to 6-5 and Chloe Wolfe was hit by a pitch with the bases juiced to even the score at 6-6. That brought up Lacey Walters, who delivered again, this time forcing in the go-ahead run with a walk. Then with two outs, Wolfe scored on a wild pitch and a couple pitches later, Walters did the same on yet anther wild pitch.

DALTON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO