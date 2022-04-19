ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabethtown, PA

Elizabethtown College Students Present at the Pennsylvania Academy of Sciences Meeting

etown.edu
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral Elizabethtown College Biological and Environmental students recently presented at the 2022 Pennsylvania Academy of Sciences (PAS) Meeting. The 97th annual meeting was held March 25-27 at DeSales University. Senior Biotechnology student Kailey Caroland ‘22 was awarded first place for her presentation titled, “Increased Expression of SAM68 in SV40...

news.etown.edu

