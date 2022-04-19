ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabethtown, PA

Elizabethtown College Well-Represented at Annual Meeting of the Eastern Sociological Society

By About The Author
etown.edu
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFive Elizabethtown College students joined Professor of Sociology Michele Lee Kozimor ’93 at the 92nd Annual Meeting of the Eastern Sociological Society (ESS) in Boston, Mass. on Saturday, March 12. Emma Nalesnik ’23, Cecilia Stoner ’22, and Elizabeth Zeiber ’22 each received a Student Research Travel Grant from...

news.etown.edu

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Professor wins lawsuit against university over pronouns: Student's demand went against my Christian beliefs

An Ohio professor won $400,000 after suing a university over the academic institutions’ demand that the professor use a student’s preferred pronouns. "The student approached me after class and said that he wanted to be referred to as a female, and I tried to find an accommodation with the student. I was willing to use his proper name, female proper name, and initially the administration was willing to go along with that, but then the administration changed course and demanded that I defer to the ideology, that I refer to the student as a female and I simply could not do that," Shawnee State University professor Nick Meriwether told "America Reports."
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Education
Elizabethtown, PA
Education
City
Boston, PA
City
Elizabethtown, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
City
Delta, PA
Dallas Weekly

Campus Confidential: College In The Black Community, Going and Staying

College enrollment has been and attendance appears to be a continued problem for Black students. While, according to education data.org, there was a rise in college attendance, it began experiencing a dip in 2010. College attendance amongst African American students has declined 12.9 percent since 2010 according to education data.org. This does not mean that Black students are an extinct community, however. According to education data. org, of the Black students with a GPA of 3.5 or higher, about 33 percent attend community college. Overall, there has been a 34 percent increase in Black college students since 1976. Even Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU), which have provided a space for more and more black students looking to go to college, have taken a hit, dropping 15 percent between 2010 to 2020. So, as students prepare to leave high school, what can be done to help them transition to college, and most importantly, what can be done to help them stay.
COLLEGES
Black Enterprise

Aliyah Griffith Becomes UNC’s First Black Marine Sciences M.S. Graduate

From a young age, Aliyah Griffith loved everything about the water. Now a marine scientist Giffith wants to increase the “fem” in “stem.”. Griffith is a third year Ph.D. student at UNC Chapel Hill. According to the Daily Tar Heel, she defended her marine science master’s thesis this month, making her the first African American student to be accepted and receive a degree from the University’s 50-year marine science graduate program. Griffith’s thesis addresses the influence of hurricanes on the skeletal growth of coral, specifically in the Florida Keys.
EDUCATION
VTDigger

The Wellness Revolution promotes women’s confidence in cycling

Contact: Sara Teachout for Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Vermont. The Wellness Revolution Promotes Women’s Confidence in Cycling. Burlington, VT – Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Vermont (Blue Cross) and Terry Bicycles are re-launching the Wellness Revolution after a pandemic hiatus. The program is designed to promote healthier lifestyles for Vermonters who identify as women through cycling. Registration for the five-week program will run from April 21st through May 6th, or when the program capacity has been reached.
BURLINGTON, VT
Idaho State Journal

ISU Science Trek event to teach children lessons in science, natural history

Idaho State University researchers will teach workshops in science and natural history to third- through fifth-grade students during the annual Science Trek event, scheduled for 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday at the Idaho Museum of Natural History. Prior to the pandemic, Science Trek was an overnight event. Students would eat dinner and sleep over at the museum, watching a movie at night and heading home after breakfast the next morning. ...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sociology#Lebanon Valley College#Homosexuality#Academic Conference#Student Research Travel#Views Of Abortion
ZDNet

Scholarships for students with disabilities

In 2017, the National Disability Institute completed a financial survey. It showed that students with disabilities take out fewer loans than nondisabled individuals. However, 36% of respondents with student loan debt did not complete their degree. As someone living with a disability, you have other payment options — like scholarships....
ADVOCACY
US News and World Report

See if a 2-Year Law School Program Is a Good Fit

Concerns about the amount of time it takes to get a law degree and the associated costs have resulted in more law schools offering accelerated Juris Doctor programs within the last 10 years. There are more than a dozen two-year J.D. programs nationwide, allowing law students to complete the required...
COLLEGES
Phys.org

Study explores academic success among Jewish girls

Girls raised by Jewish parents are 23 percentage points more likely to graduate college than girls with a non-Jewish upbringing, even after accounting for their parents' socioeconomic status. Girls raised by Jewish parents also graduate from more selective colleges, according to a newly published study by Tulane University professor Ilana Horwitz.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
World Economic Forum

Students will soon be entering the metaverse in Eastern Caribbean national colleges

In coordination with the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States Commission, the World Bank is supporting national colleges in the Eastern Caribbean to become education pioneers by embracing the metaverse. The goal is to help improve cross-campus collaboration and remote working. A recent survey indicated that promoting collaboration across national colleges...
COLLEGES
Futurity

Girls raised by Jewish parents are more likely to graduate from college

Girls raised by Jewish parents are 23 percentage points more likely to graduate from college than those with a non-Jewish upbringing, even after accounting for their parents’ socioeconomic status, research finds. Girls raised by Jewish parents also graduate from more selective colleges, according to a new study. But the...
EDUCATION
Phys.org

Mathematics learning for Black communities

Communities of color in the United States have been disproportionately hit by the COVID-19 pandemic over the last few years, experiencing higher numbers of infections and death than predominantly white communities. Seventy-four percent of children and teens in the U.S. who died from COVID-19 in 2020 were Black or Latinx,...
EDUCATION
MarketWatch

‘The goal is to plant seeds in these young students now’: Meet the 16-year-old high schooler who created his own financial-literacy classes for elementary- and middle-school students

The lack of financial literacy is a problem for America’s adults, and for the nation’s youth it could be even worse. Isaac Hertenstein, 16, wants to help fix that before kids his age and younger face serious money decisions. Thinking big and starting small, the Greencastle, Ind. sophomore...
GREENCASTLE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy