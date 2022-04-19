ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabethtown, PA

Elizabethtown College Professor Receives Distinguished Fellowship

etown.edu
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElizabethtown College Director of Honors Program & Professor of Political Science/Professor of International Studies, Oya Dursun-Özkanca, was recently named an Institute for Civically Engaged Research (ICER) fellow. Dursun-Özkanca received the fellowship through a competitive application for...

news.etown.edu

Comments / 1

