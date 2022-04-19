Gary Allen Lowe

WAVERLY, Tenn. (WSMV) - Operation Ranch Rebuild is underway at the iconic country music star Loretta Lynn’s ranch in Humphreys County. MX Sports, organizers of the AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship, along with Humphreys County leaders gathered on the motocross racetrack Wednesday afternoon for the presentation of checks. More than $350,000 was raised from the motocross community to go to Waverly families, businesses and individuals impacted by the August 2021 floods.

