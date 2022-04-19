Read full article on original website
James ‘Jim’ R. LaFollette
James “Jim” R. LaFollette, 67, passed away Nov. 14, 2022, at home, in Terre Haute. He was born Oct. 9, 1955, at Crawfordsville, to James “Don” and Norma (Kell) LaFollette. Jim was a graduate of Crawfordsville High School, Class of 1974 and ITT Technical Institute in...
Silas William Robert Harvey
Silas William Robert Harvey, a son, born Nov. 7 at Witham Health Services, Lebanon, to Elizabeth N. (Owens) Harvey, Crawfordsville. At birth, he weighed 6 pounds, 10 ounces. He was welcomed home by brothers, Gabriel Taylor and Lucian Robinson. Maternal grandmother is Brenda of Crawfordsville. Maternal great-grandmother is Hazel, Crawfordsville.
Join Us for Fafsa Tuesday
Ads for Ivy Tech Community College in Crawfordsville, IN. Nov 09, 2022. Ivy Tech Community College Ads from Journal Review.
Edlawn Warner
Edlawn Warner of Crawfordsville passed away Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at home. He was 61. Mr. Warner was a God-fearing man who loved the Lord. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Crawfordsville. He worked in food service as a cook at several places, most recently at Burger King. He loved cooking and wanted to start his own food truck. He was also previously employed at Nucor. He had a lawn service and enjoyed doing yard work, as well as cleaning houses. Most of all, he loved his children and his whole family.
Elliott Grace Morrison
Elliott Grace Morrison, a daughter, born Nov. 9 at Witham Health Services, Lebanon, to Brian and Emma (Rivers) Morrison. At birth, she weighed 7 pounds, 14 ounces. She was welcomed home by a brother, Boston Rivers, 8. Maternal grandparents are Bob Rivers, Crawfordsville, and the late Jaye Rivers-Goda. Maternal great-grandparents...
Sherry Lynn Zeller
Sherry Lynn Zeller, 46, of Crawfordsville passed away Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at Franciscan Health Lafayette. She was born Oct. 20, 1976, at Crawfordsville, to Gerald Denver Zeller and Margaret (Head) Hall. Sherry graduated from Fountain Central High School in 1995. On July 17, 2021, she married the love of...
From Wishes to Gifts
Collection containers will be available at the following locations until Thanksgiving week:. • Chase Bank, 200 S. Washington St. • First Christian Church of Crawfordsville, 211 S. Walnut St. • Fusion 54, 101 W. Main St. • Gregg’s Corner Market, 100 W. Washington St., Waynetown. • Groups, 1408 Darlington...
Daniel Anthony Nehila
Daniel Anthony Nehila passed away Monday morning, Nov. 7, 2022, at his home in Richmond, Indiana. He was 39. Daniel served his country in the U.S. Navy. He attended school at Lebanon and graduated from North Harford High School in Maryland. He later earned a plumbing certification and was working as a licensed plumber for D.B. Plumbing. Daniel was baptized at Life’s Journey Church in Lebanon.
Hugh Wesley Doty Jr.
Hugh Wesley Doty Jr., 52, of Tangier passed this life and went home to be with the Lord at 3 a.m. on Nov. 12, 2022. “JR” was born Dec. 25, 1969, at Clinton, Indiana, to Hugh Wesley Doty Sr. and Donna Lee (English) Cooper. He was a lifelong resident...
Commissioners approve ambulance service with city
Montgomery County Commissioners gave their approval to an inter-local agreement with the City of Crawfordsville for the provision of county-wide emergency medical ambulance service. The agreement approved Monday covers all incorporated towns and incorporated areas in the county and has a first year price tag of $928,152. The cost will...
Local Record: Nov. 14, 2022
• Operating a vehicle while intoxicated at South Washington Street and East Wabash Avenue — 1:30 a.m. • Public disturbance in the 100 block of East Main Street — 1:50 a.m. • Property damage crash at East Wabash and Wallace avenues — 7:55 a.m. • Trespass in...
Girl, 7, waiting for a mentor
Jenna is a 7-year-old girl who live in a home with three other siblings. Jenna likes to do almost everything on the check list. She especially likes to go to parks, swim, play with Barbies and do arts and craft activities. Jenna’s favorite color is pink and she wants to be a princess when she grows up. If she could have a special day to do anything she wanted she would like to go to the park, go swimming and eat at Applebee’s.
A dive into Wabash football and basketball
It’s been a brief minute since my last column. I wanted to take this opportunity to first thank everyone for their continued support. As of last month I officially celebrated one year as the sports editor of the Journal Review. It’s been a blast getting to cover all of the different teams, athletes and coaches this county has to offer.
Depot prepares for Christmas season
LINDEN — The Linden Depot Museum will have its 2022 Christmas Open House from noon to 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday from Nov. 25 through Jan. 1. The museum complex is a winter wonderland, both inside and out. There are 12 lighted Christmas trees on the grounds outside and six inside. A car has been added to the 1837 steam engine. It is a replica of an 1830 flour barrel gondola. The museum was fortunate to have a copy of the original drawings as created the replica. The original was built by the Baltimore Ohio Railroad to transport flour from the mills along the Patapsco River outside of Baltimore.
Pierce plays hero as Athenians storm back to defeat Mustangs
CHS 8 6 10 9 — 33 Fountain Central (2-5) FG-FGA FT-FTA Pts: Rylee Simko 2-6 2-2 7, Brailey Hoagland 1-7 2-4 4, Hannah Prickett 3-17 3-4 9, KayLee Spragg 3-5 0-1 6, Katie Brown 2-3 0-0 4, Kacey Kirkpatrick 1-5 0-0 2; Totals 12-43 7-11 32. Crawfordsville (1-3)
