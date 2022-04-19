All My Doctors Are Very Caring And Accessible

A week into the start of Isaiah's preschool career he came down with a fever-not surprising, given the circumstances. Isaiah's illness began with a fever, but slowly evolved over the course of the next few days. A lump in his neck, a rash in the groin area, which later spread to his back, unprecedented lethargy, refusal to eat, refusal to walk, extreme irritability and all the while battling an unrelenting fever. We had multiple visits to walk-in clinics, being told it was "just a virus," and then two visits to our pediatrician, who eventually recommended we go to the hospital. Fortunately, Isaiah finally received a diagnosis at The Hospital for Sick Children: Kawasaki disease (KD). We had never heard of this disease before, but were relieved when we were told there was a treatment available. Unfortunately, Isaiah's course of treatment was not a straight path. Isaiah required two treatments of intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) and two doses of IV pulse steroids. At one point the rheumatologists started to consider alternate diagnoses, such as juvenile arthritis. After the second IV steroid infusion, Isaiah was started on oral steroids and his fever finally stayed away. We were grateful that Isaiah's first IVIG was administered within the 10-day window that is often referred to with standard KD treatment and were told that the dilatation seen on his echocardiogram, prior to treatment, would likely resolve. We were relieved, happy to finally go home and believed the worst was behind us. Little did we know, the worst was yet to be revealed.

