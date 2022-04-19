ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Spring Planting Season Off to Slow Start

By WJON Staff
KROC News
KROC News
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

UNDATED -- The recent rain and snow has Minnesota farmers waiting for better conditions. The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Crop Progress...

krocnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Agriculture Online

Cold weather slows planting in Corn Belt

The planting season has been delayed by cold weather in four of the five top corn states, a stark contrast to last year’s early start, said the Agriculture Department on Monday. The planting window for top yields “is relatively wide,” said a University of Illinois economist but this year’s slow start has driven up futures prices.
ILLINOIS STATE
Family Handyman

9 Perennials You Should Divide in Spring

Want free perennials? Divide perennials in spring so you'll have more to transplant in your garden and share with family and friends. Springtime is prime time to divide perennials, especially those that bloom in summer and fall. Dividing in spring gives the young perennial divisions several weeks to establish before the weather heats up.
GARDENING
Salon

How to get your soil ready for gardening season

I recently started thinking about what I'm going to plant in my garden this spring — it's a nice mental escape from the current dreary New England weather — and as I've been researching different flowers and vegetables, I keep seeing references to "ideal soil quality." For example, the growing guides in Almanac always say things like, "Dahlias thrive in rich, well-drained soil. The pH level of your soil should be 6.5-7.0, slightly acidic."
GARDENING
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Business
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Industry
KROC News

Hilarious R Rated Sign Spotted In Wisconsin Home For Sale

You know when you are checking out Zillow or Realtor.com to see how much your neighbor's house (or your boss') is worth? Every now and then you can see photos of the inside because the house was recently for sale and so you do what everyone in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin does...you take a look. Hopefully, I'm not the only one. Well, there is a house on the market about an hour from Rochester that I took a peek at and it looks like Hobby Lobby threw up a bit inside...in a good way. But there is one room that will make you do a double-take when you see it.
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

Have You Ever Seen this Creature Roaming Rochester Streets?

I like to think I'm pretty well-versed in the animals and plants that you can find around Minnesota. I went to a high school my junior and senior year that focused a lot on that kind of stuff. And yet I was still shocked when my husband sent me the picture above the other day from outside our Rochester apartment.
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

A Chilly (Wet?) Easter/Passover Weekend In SE Minnesota

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - It appears the Passover/Easter weekend in southeast Minnesota will be cool and possibly wet. The National Weather Service is calling for highs of only 40 degrees on both days and a 50/50 chance for light rain Sunday afternoon. After a few days of above-average...
ROCHESTER, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rain And Snow#Wheat#Department Of Agriculture#Wjon
98.1 KHAK

The Farmers’ Almanac Has an Odd Prediction For Our Iowa Summer

I do love it when the Farmers' Almanac comes out with its summer prediction. Not because I put a ton of stock in their analysis, but because it means we're done with winter. Or at least done talking about winter. With that, it's time for the Farmers’ Almanac summer prediction....
IOWA STATE
Tree Hugger

How to Schedule Plantings for Year-Round Garden Harvests

One of the things that new gardeners most often ask me is how they can work out when to sow what, and when to undertake key jobs in their garden. Getting your timing right is one of the most important factors in determining how successful you will be in a food-producing garden. Of course, your gardening year will look different depending on precisely where you live and on what you choose to grow. But these tips may help you to create your own timetable for year-round growing in your garden.
GARDENING
KROC News

The Story Behind Surging Natural Gas Bills Here in Minnesota

If you heat your home with natural gas, brace yourself for some serious sticker shock when you get your next home heating bill. A majority of us hearty Minnesotans use natural gas to heat our homes and take the chill off an otherwise cold winter season-- and spring season (this year.) In fact, the US Energy Information Administration says just over two-thirds of Minnesota residents (66.1%) burn natural gas in their homes to stay warm.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
KROC News

Winter Storm Headed To NE Minnesota

Duluth, MN (KROC AM News) - A springtime winter storm is on its way to Minnesota’s Arrowhead region and by Wednesday evening, several inches of snow may be on the ground in some areas. A winter storm warning has been issued for parts of the North Shore. Duluth is...
DULUTH, MN
KROC News

Hate the Potholes in Minnesota? Here’s How to Get Them Fixed

Spring is here in Minnesota! Well, sortof. Not sure if we are in the fake Spring or getting ready for the real one but I do know we are seeing one true sign of this season. Potholes. Since potholes seem to multiply faster than bunnies, the Minnesota Department of Transportation would like us to help spot the new holes that show up on the roads so they can get those fixed.
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

Minnesota Unemployment Rate Hit Record Low in March

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - Minnesota's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate hit a record low in March. The latest jobs numbers from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development show the jobless rate fell from 2.7% in February to only 2.5% last month. The rate tied February 1999 for the lowest seasonally adjusted unemployment rate ever recorded in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

#1 Easter Candy In Minnesota Will Make Your Mouth Water

Millions of Easter Eggs are going to be hidden all over yards and in houses over the next few days. What's inside of those eggs really isn't a mystery though because every state seems to have a favorite Easter candy. FYI - you can tell that everyone in the midwest has some similar traits because Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois all have the same #1 pick!
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

The One Event That Means Boating Season is Now Here in Minnesota

We might still be dealing with snow in the forecast in Minnesota but one event just happened that means the 2022 boating season is officially here in the North Star State. And that event would be the annual Minnesota tradition of declaring 'ice-out'-- the date that the winter ice is gone from one (or several) of the more well-known of the 10,000 Lakes for which the North Star State is famous.
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

KROC News

Rochester, MN
6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News-Talk 1340 KROC AM & 96.9 FM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://krocnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy