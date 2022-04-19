Inside Taylor Swift’s Childhood Home for Sale at $1 Million (PHOTOS)

Joe Alwyn shares rare comment on Taylor swift romance. After nearly six years together, Taylor Swift's romance with Joe Alwyn is clearly the real deal, even if the notoriously private couple eschews most red-carpet and social media displays of coupledom. For Joe, that privacy choice is about something bigger than the pair's collective celebrity status. "It's not really [because I] want to be guarded and private, it's more a response to something else," the "Conversations With Friends" star recently told Elle UK in a rare comment on their relationship. "We live in a culture that is so increasingly intrusive … the more you give — and frankly, even if you don't give it — something will be taken," he said. Taylor, meanwhile, has said she keeps her life Joe on the DL because that keeps it feeling "real" and "normal," to an extent. "I think that in knowing him and being in the relationship I am in now, I have definitely made decisions that have made my life feel more like a real-life and less like just a storyline to be commented on," the singer told Paul McCartney in a December 2020 Rolling Stone interview. "Whether that's deciding where to live, who to hang out with, when to not take a picture … it's really just trying to find bits of normalcy," she added.

