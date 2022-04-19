ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State, MS

What Leach said about how Mississippi State's quarterbacks look in second scrimmage

By STEFAN KRAJISNIK Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tLZwO_0fE9BlWK00
STARKVILLE, MS - April 07, 2022 - Mississippi State Quarterback Sawyer Robertson (#12) during spring practice at the Leo Seal Jr. Football Complex at Mississippi State University in Starkville, MS. Photo By Austin Perryman Austin Perryma — MSU Athletics

STARKVILLE — Mississippi State returned to Davis Wade Stadium for its second spring scrimmage Tuesday. It was originally scheduled to take place Saturday of Super Bulldog Weekend, but due to rain and lightning, plans changed.

The Bulldogs moved indoors for a traditional practice Saturday and pushed their scrimmage to Tuesday.

The scrimmage provided another look at Mike Leach’s quarterbacks and how they’ve progressed a month into spring ball. The team rotates units for at least 10 plays in various drives, so the structure doesn’t allow for any player under center to find much rhythm.

But their spurts provided an insight into what their futures in Leach’s Air Raid offense can look like.

Here’s a look into each quarterbacks’ performance Tuesday and what Leach had to say. Statistics were kept by reporters in attendance and not officially released by the team.

Will Rogers: Three drives, 14-of-22, 155 yards, four touchdowns, one interception

It’s well-documented who will be State’s starting quarterback Sept. 3 against Memphis: Will Rogers.

He said he has felt like a veteran since the conclusion of last season, and he has looked the part in practice. Rogers is constantly telling young receivers what they can improve on as he looks to add chemistry with pass-catchers now that Makai Polk is gone.

Rogers’ energy was on display, too.

“Let’s go. Come on,” he shouted toward the defense’s sideline following a touchdown pass to Jaden Walley.

Leach said Rogers was consistent, but his second drive — the drive he threw a pick-six — had a disappointing start. Leach felt the entire unit came out “soft.”

“I think they thought it was gonna be easy or something,” Leach said. “They got hit right in the mouth, but then they recovered.”

Sawyer Robertson: Three drives, 10-of-18, 54 yards, one rushing TD, one interception, one fumble

Robertson, working with the second unit, was put in a difficult situation from the jump. The team opened the scrimmage portion of practice with the second-string offense against the starting defense.

Robertson has thrown three interceptions in the two scrimmages — partly as a result of his continued growth in reading offenses and partly because of him trying to do too much, Leach said.

“Especially today, sometimes he’s doing it under pretty good duress,” Leach said.

Robertson’s second season will feature him moving up to second string. If Rogers stays healthy, Robertson won’t see the field often.

But the opportunities to see his growth could appear in games against Bowling Green and East Tennessee State.

Chance Lovertich: One drive, 4-of-6, 85 yards, two touchdowns

Lovertich was expected to compete with Rogers for the starting spot entering last season, but it’s clear his role has since diminished. He served as the backup quarterback last year, but it looks as though that’ll belong to Robertson moving forward.

Lovertich is entering his final season of eligibility. He was 13-of-18 passing in two appearances last season with a touchdown against Vanderbilt.

Daniel Greek: One drive, 5-of-7, 37 yards, one touchdown

Greek helped put together a nice drive for MSU’s third unit. He likely won’t see the field for Mississippi State in the fall, as was the case last year — his freshman season in which he redshirted.

Greek is a native of Argyle, Texas, who was a three-star prospect out of Liberty Christian School.

