ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Casa Grande indoor percussion group goes to world championships

Arizona Daily Wildcat
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlux Indoor Percussion, an indoor percussion group based in Casa Grande, is off to world championships in Dayton, Ohio and held a send-off show on Saturday, April 16. Four members of this group are from the Pride of Arizona Marching Band at the University of Arizona. Indoor percussion is...

www.wildcat.arizona.edu

Comments / 0

Related
Greyson F

Popular Burger Chain Opening 2 New Locations

Grab yourself a new burger.Eiliv-Sonas Aceron/Unsplash. Sometimes there’s nothing as satisfying as munching down on a large, juicy burger. A burger with french fries and a soft drink is about as classic of an American meal as it gets. And while there are a number of burger chains spread throughout the Valley, one growing, Texas-based burger chain is opening not just one, but two new restaurants in metro Phoenix.
CHANDLER, AZ
AZFamily

Wildfire activity growing across Arizona due to recent dry, windy weather

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Experts are saying there is no such thing as a fire “season” anymore; it’s turning into more of a year-round event. The recent dry and windy weather has sparked multiple fires across the southwest within the last few days. Resources from across the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Entertainment
Local
Arizona Sports
City
Dayton, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Tucson, AZ
Local
Ohio Entertainment
Tucson, AZ
Sports
Casa Grande, AZ
Sports
State
Ohio State
Dayton, OH
Sports
City
Friendship, OH
City
Casa Grande, AZ
Dayton, OH
Entertainment
Tucson, AZ
Entertainment
AZFamily

How a Mesa mom saves thousands on groceries

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - For Megan Carey, couponing has become a way of life. She used to use a lot of paper coupons. Now she relies primarily on digital offers. “Every week, I look at the ads,” Carey told 3 On Your Side. “My bill, sometimes when it first rings up before they take it down, I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh. That’s really high!’ And then it goes down, and I’m like, ‘All right, I feel good. I can do this.’” Carey says she gets most of her savings from stocking up and shopping the sales. “It is a lot of preparation, and then just actually going to the store,” she explained. “I take my time. I look for other discounts when I get there, too. There’s a lot of times when there’s food being discontinued, the product is no longer going to be around, so there’s a discount on that price.”
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Mesa bakery sells banana bread every Tuesday for a unique reason

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Every Tuesday, Sassy’s Cafe & Bakery in Mesa sells banana bread for a good cause and a particular reason. Their banana bread is named after one of their employees, Hannah Blair, who has Down Syndrome. The banana bread is called Hannah Banana Bread and is sold every Tuesday. It has become a fun project for the bakery because not only do they get to honor an employee, but the proceeds from the banana bread go right to charity. Owners Melody and Geoff Larsen involve Hannah in the process of picking the charity each week, and this week she chose a Down Syndrome charity.
MESA, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Percussion#Art#The University Of Arizona#Ua
AZFamily

Ben Avery Shooting Facility in Phoenix is a world-class range

“I’m a 68 Romeo. What we do is we basically look at food defense and food safety,” Park said. She and her team make sure that every meal is coming from a safe and approved source and is properly handled. |. CR’s testing paints a pretty clear picture:...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

7 things to keep you busy this weekend | April 23-25

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- While you enjoy the breezy and cooler temperatures this weekend, don’t forget, it is April, and before you know it, the summer heat will be radiating throughout the Valley. In the meantime, hit up some food trucks, dance the night away in the East Valley, or rock on at Ak-Chin Pavillion.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Greyson F

New Burger Joint is Loaded with Bacon, Shakes, and Cocktails

A new hamburger restaurant is about to open.Jonathan Borba/Unsplash. A new restaurant has made its way south from Idaho and landed smack in the heart of Phoenix. And this new restaurant isn’t like other freshly opened eateries. Here, it’s all about going big on flavor and giving guests a tasty, mouth-watering dining experience that’s packed with dripping sauces, flavorful sliders, and beverages that take decorations to the next level.
PHOENIX, AZ
KOAT 7

KOAT 7 Sports live in Phoenix ahead of U.S. Open Cup match

CHANDLER, Ariz. — New Mexico United will face off against Phoenix Rising FC for the second time in a matter of days on Wednesday night as the two clubs faceoff against one another in the third round of the U.S. Open Cup tournament. On Saturday night, the Black and...
PHOENIX, AZ
Nicole Underwood

High flying: The thrill of skydiving in Arizona

(Eloy, AZ) When people think of popular activities or destinations in Arizona, many first consider the incredible views of the Grand Canyon, exploring golfing in Scottsdale or being surrounded by majestic saguaros in Tucson. One (high) rising popular activity to add to the activity list affiliated with Arizona is none other than skydiving. If you’ve never taken to the big desert skies and want to feel the sensation of dropping nearly 13,000 feet to the desert below, Arizona is the place to go.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy